TikTok’s Shy Girl Workout: 9 tips for combatting Gym-timidation 

The TikTok trend known as the ‘Shy Girl Workout’ has been making waves on the online video sharing platform, where confident female gym users share their recommended workouts for those struggling with confidence when it comes to working out…

With 67% of women reporting feelings of “gym-timidation” – heightened feelings of self-consciousness when at the gym – we have joined forces with PureGym to share our top tips for finding your feet and making strides in your health and fitness journey, without the anxiety many admit to feeling when starting out at the gym.

The Shy Girl workouts on TikTok are centred around exercise plans that require zero or minor equipment, can be completed in just one area of the gym, don’t include movements that people may find uncomfortable doing in front of others, and are simple enough to remember and execute.

The purpose of these workouts is to build up confidence when first working out, before moving on to other pieces of equipment and areas in the gym. From shy girl chest workouts to shy girl back workouts, the videos have so far garnered over 193.7 million views under their hashtags on the app.

With TikTok creators such as @brookeworksout and @califullerfit offering mini-series on their TikTok accounts that showcase their favourite shy girl workouts, there’s plenty of resources available from people who understand your fear showing you the best, tried and tested ways of making progress with your fitness and confidence.

Says Dr. Margee Kerr, an expert in fear:

“Going to the gym can be scary, because it is a social experience, meaning it carries all the potential gains that come with socialising, but also all the fears and anxieties too.

Working out in a public space can be just as scary as public speaking. In a gym we might feel like everyone’s eyes are on us, watching our every move, waiting for us to slip up.”