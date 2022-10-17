How to Safely Treat Diabetic Nerve Pain

You are not alone if you experience diabetic nerve discomfort. This condition affects millions of people around the world and can be extremely debilitating. The good news is that there are treatments available that can help relieve your pain and improve your quality of life. In this blog post, we will explore some of the options for treating diabetic nerve pain.

Try Foot Creams

If you suffer from diabetic nerve pain, one treatment option that you may want to consider is using foot creams. There are many different types of foot creams on the market, and they can all help to relieve your pain in different ways.

Some foot creams contain ingredients that help to soothe and protect your skin, while others contain pain-relieving ingredients that can help to take the edge off your pain. If you are not sure which neuropathy foot cream is right for you, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. They will be able to recommend a product that is safe for you to use and that will provide you with the relief you need.

Control Your Blood Sugar

One of the best things you can do to treat your diabetic nerve pain is to control your blood sugar levels. When your blood sugar levels are high, it can cause damage to your nerves, which can lead to pain. Therefore, keeping your blood sugar levels under control is essential for managing your pain. There are a few different ways that you can control your blood sugar levels, including

Eating a healthy diet that is low in sugar and refined carbohydrates

Exercising regularly

Taking medication as prescribed by your doctor

If you can keep your blood sugar levels under control, you will be less likely to experience pain. However, if your pain is already severe, you may need to take additional steps to manage it. You should discuss your alternatives with your doctor.

Use Some Over The Counter Pain Killers

If you are suffering from diabetic nerve pain, you may want to consider using over-the-counter painkillers to help relieve your symptoms. There are a variety of different types of painkillers available, and they can all help to provide relief in different ways. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about which type of painkiller is right for you. They will be able to recommend a product that is safe for you to use and that will provide you with the relief you need.

The most common ones are acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. They all work by inhibiting the production of certain chemicals in your body that are responsible for pain signals. However, they all have different side effects and risks, so it is important to talk to your doctor before taking any of them. They will be able to advise you on which one is right for you and how to use it safely.

In general, over-the-counter painkillers are safe to use for most people. However, they can cause side effects, so it is important to read the label carefully and follow the instructions. If you experience any adverse effects, stop taking the medication and talk to your doctor.



Surgically Relieving Nerve Pressure

If your diabetic nerve pain is severe and does not respond to other treatment options, you may need to have surgery. This can involve a variety of different procedures, but the goal is always to relieve pressure on the nerves.

This can be done by releasing the ligaments that are pressing on the nerves or by removing part of the bone that is pressing on the nerves. Surgery is usually only considered when other treatment options have failed, and it is important to talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits before deciding if it is right for you.

Electric Nerve Stimulation

Electric nerve stimulation is a treatment that uses electrical signals to relieve pain. It works by sending electrical signals to the nerves, which blocks the pain signals from reaching the brain. Electric nerve stimulation is usually done using a device that is placed on the skin, and it can be used to treat a variety of different conditions, including diabetic nerve pain.

Most people who use electric nerve stimulation find that it is safe and effective. However, there are some risks associated with the treatment, so it is important to talk to your doctor before starting it. They will be able to advise you on whether or not it is right for you and how to use it safely. If you are looking for a non-invasive way to relieve your pain, electric nerve stimulation may be a good option for you.

CBD Treatment

CBD is a popular treatment option for a variety of conditions, including pain. CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is a compound that is found in cannabis plants. CBD is different from THC, which is the compound that gets people high. Since CBD has no psychoactive effects, it won’t get you high.

Studies have demonstrated that CBD can be useful in the treatment of pain. It functions by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, which controls pain in the body. CBD is available in a variety of different forms, including oils, edibles, and topicals. You can talk to your doctor about which form of CBD is right for you and how to use it safely.

Opioid Medicine Options

There are a variety of opioid medicines that can be used to treat diabetic nerve pain. These include Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Morphine, and Fentanyl. Each of these opioids has its own unique set of benefits and risks that should be considered when choosing a treatment option. Oxycodone is a strong opioid that is often used for severe pain.

Hydrocodone is a less potent opioid that can be used for moderate to severe pain. Morphine is a very potent opioid that is often used for cancer pain or other severe forms of pain. Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid that is typically only used when other opioids are not effective.

There are a variety of different treatment options available for diabetic nerve pain. It is important to talk to your doctor about which option is right for you and to carefully consider the risks and benefits of each option. With the help of your healthcare team, you can find the best way to manage your pain and live a full and active life.

