ShinyShiny snippets: Turkey now most expensive place in world to buy iPhone



For years, Brazil was known for having the most expensive iPhone in the world. This happened with iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and even the third-generation iPhone SE. This time, however, another country has taken the top spot in the ranking. According to research by Nukeni shared with 9to5Mac, Turkey now has the world’s most expensive iPhone 14….Using iPhone 14 Pro as an example, the 128GB version costs $2,193.15 there. Brazil comes in second place with the same device priced at $1,823.19. 9to5Mac

Brazil says it is banning the sale of iPhones which do not include a power adapter. In a statement on Tuesday, Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security said it has fined Apple 12.275 million reais (£2.04m). Brazilian consumer agency Senacon said Apple’s decision not to include power adapters with new iPhones discriminates against consumers by selling an “incomplete product”. Apple will appeal against the ban. The company told Reuters in a statement it would work with Brazilian authorities to “resolve their concerns,” but added it has previously won several court rulings in Brazil on the issue. BBC

Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall. CNet

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shot down the idea of iOS adopting RCS messaging, a format that would make it significantly easier for iPhone and Android users to send high-quality messages, videos, and photos to each other within the Messages app on iOS. During a panel at Kara Swisher’s final Code Conference yesterday, Cook was asked why iOS has not yet adopted support for the RCS standard and how Steve Jobs would feel about it (via The Verge), despite repeated calls from the industry for the company to do so. “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” Cook said in response to the question. MacRumors

China’s auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday. August sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 100% from the previous year. Reuters

