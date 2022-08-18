ShinyShiny snippets: TikTok to limit misinformation ahead of US mid-terms



TikTok is taking extra measures to limit misinformation and violations of its policies ahead of the US mid-term elections. The video platform has announced new steps to ensure influencers understand that paid political ads are prohibited. Following 2020 US election the company admitted it needed to do more to ensure influencers followed its rules. November’s elections will see many governor, Senate and congressional contests. Over the coming weeks TikTok said it would publish educational content and host briefings with influencers and advertising agencies “so the rules of the road are abundantly clear when it comes to paid content around elections”. BBC

Apple is aiming to hold its next launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line – as well as low-end and high-end iPads, and three new Apple Watch models – people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Cupertino-based tech giant is revamping its flagship product – and potentially increasing its price – during a time of high inflation as its Silicon Valley peers Google and Meta face advertising pullbacks, users defecting to other platforms and regulatory headwinds. Even so, the iPhone accounts for more than half of Apple’s sales and sales were better than analysts expected for the quarter that ended June 25. Apple’s total revenue rose 2 percent to $83 billion in that quarter – with the iPhone accounting for $40.7 billion of that. Daily Mail

Samsung has launched a massive 55-inch monitor as part of its Odyssey gaming line. The curved, TV-like monitor is geared towards gamers who want the screen size of a TV with the high refresh rate and low latency of a gaming monitor. The Odyssey Ark features a curved display at 1000R that’s intended to wrap around and immerse the user in whatever they’re playing. It uses Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini-LEDs; deciphering those buzzwords suggests that the display should have greater control of tightly packed pixels, which should lead to better light control and detail. In theory, this means that the Ark should handle HDR gaming very well. WhatHiFi

Microsoft has confirmed to Sky News that criminals are posting counterfeit packages designed to appear like Office products in order to defraud people. One such package seen by Sky News is manufactured to a convincing standard and contains an engraved USB drive, alongside a product key. But the USB does not install Microsoft Office when plugged in to a computer. Instead, it contains malicious software which encourages the victim to call a fake support line and hand over access to their PC to a remote attacker. Sky News

The Government has blocked the takeover of a Bristol-based electronic design company by a Hong Kong rival in a fresh sign of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment. The Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is tipped by some Conservatives to be the next chancellor, ruled that stopping the acquisition of Pulsic, whose software can be used to build circuits, by Super Orange HK was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security”. Pulsic’s intellectual property and software “could be used to build defence or technological capabilities,” said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis). Telegraph

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...