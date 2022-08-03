ShinyShiny snippets: Shaun the Sheep in Space

Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg is leaving the firm less than a year after becoming the boss of the dating app. Her exit was one of a number of management changes at Tinder announced by parent company Match Group. Tinder’s plans to adopt new technology, including virtual currencies and metaverse-based dating, are also being reviewed in the strategic shake-up. The announcements came as Match reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations. BBC

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is only around a week or so from launch, and we’ve already learned what it looks like, have a rough idea of what it will cost, and know that the rotating bezel is going by the wayside. Now, we know how fast the Galaxy Watch 5 will charge, and that the charger will switch to USB-C. As was previously leaked, the Galaxy Watch 5 will have an updated charger with faster output – the 5W charger from the Galaxy Watch 4 will move up to 10W for the Watch 5. 9to5Google

A couple of fresh leaks have given us a glimpse into the colour options and accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is expected to be announced at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. From the looks of things, you’ll be able to choose four primary colour options as well as a Bespoke edition, which will allow for up to 71 colour combinations. The standard colour variants will be blue, bora purple, graphite and pink gold. However, the Bespoke edition will allow you to craft your own mixture of these colours, as well as some additional options.

Samsung and Fixit have launched their repair program that lets Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 Plus owners buy replacement parts for their devices and access guides on how to do DIY fixes. The program still has most of the caveats that my colleague Umar Shakir pointed out when it was announced in March — it’s not launching with parts for Samsung’s latest flagship devices and there’s a limited number of repairs you can do — but it’s good to see that at least some Galaxy owners will now be able to do their own repairs at home. The Verge

Sir Nick Clegg is returning to London, becoming the latest Meta executive to move to the UK amid an overhaul of the tech giant’s working policies. The former deputy prime minister, 55, who is president of global affairs at Meta, will divide his time between homes in London and California, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The news comes a day after it emerged Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is moving to London as the app battles to prevent an exodus of users to rival TikTok. Telegraph