Gen Z: Top 40 Activities on Holiday Revealed

A poll of 1,000 18 to 25-year-olds found many would as much meditate or have a massage as choose to hit a famous nightclub.

Chowing down on local food is important, as is the ability to hit the gym to stay in shape while away. The opportunity to chill out with a massage are a must for 34 per cent, as are boat parties – and yoga classes.

It also emerged beach holidays abroad are the top choice of break for those polled.

A spokesperson for holiday operator VIBE by Jet2holidays, which commissioned the research, said:

“The study suggests young adults want to let their hair down, but also chill out.

“It’s not all parties all the time for younger holidaymakers, and they are just as interested in recharging their batteries as anything else.

“This is shown by things like yoga classes, meditation and access to gyms being important for the often fitness-conscious younger generations.”

Most desirable holiday destinations

The study also found a quarter of respondents want nothing more than to play beachball on their trip, while 19 per cent just want to chill out and read their book.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) are keen snorkellers, and only 11 per cent consider hitting world-renowned nightclubs as a priority when away.

The most-desirable holiday destinations according to the research carried out through OnePoll are Tenerife (26 per cent), Majorca (21 per cent) and Gran Canaria (20 per cent). Interestingly, 16 per cent named Ibiza as the ideal destination.

And the perfect group size for young adults is six people – ideally heading away in July.

A VIBE by Jet2holidays’ spokesperson added: “Our holiday priorities do tend to change as we get older.

“However, some things do stay the same, as the study showed the number-one activity for young adults is simply sunbathing.”

Top activities young Brits want to do on holiday

  1. Sunbathe
  2. Go to a pool party
  3. Have a massage
  4. Go to a DJ set featuring a big-name DJ
  5. Go to a music festival
  6. Watch well-known bands
  7. Meditation
  8. Yoga classes
  9. Play beachball
  10. Rooftop cocktails
  11. Eat authentic local food
  12. Watch live sports
  13. Attend a BBQ
  14. Go to the gym
  15. Hire a car and go for a drive
  16. Boat parties
  17. Have a picnic
  18. Read my book
  19. Go to cool bars
  20. Drink ice-cold beers
  21. Go on harbourside walks
  22. Play tennis
  23. Go for swims in stunning surroundings
  24. Go jet skiing
  25. Go on a yacht
  26. Have a pamper session
  27. Go snorkelling
  28. Go scuba diving
  29. Go to world-renowned nightclubs
  30. Ride a banana boat
  31. Stand up paddle boarding
  32. Hire a pedalo
  33. Get a tattoo
  34. Get my nails done
  35. Mountain and road biking
  36. Kayaking
  37. Attend fitness classes
  38. Windsurfing
  39. Water skiing & wakeboarding
  40. Play golf
Chris Price