Discussing The Mental Health Benefits Of Getting Out On The Water



Statistics show in the past few decades that mental health conditions are on the rise worldwide. Although there have always been encouragements to improve our physical state and health, mental health has been at the forefront of well-being in recent years. This can be seen in the global effort to focus on mental health in efforts to thwart conditions like depression and anxiety.

Mental health is essentially our emotional, psychological, and social well-being which affects how we think, feel, and act. If we have bad mental health, it can have a negative effect on our relationships, our personal life and our stress levels. There are factors which have either positive or negative impact on our mental health. With a universal recognition that mental health is important to overall health, we are becoming increasingly aware that we have some say over our mental health and there are things that we can do to take steps to improve our it.

Firstly, if you are the type of person who gives all of their attention to others or is constantly working, practising self-care is one way for you to focus on yourself and improve your mental health. You should practise self-care, such as getting enough sleep, eating nutritious meals and exercising, to keep your mind strong. Setting a routine is also important as it means that you can allocate yourself specific periods of time to do tasks and time to relax and unwind. If you are overwhelmed with the worries of others or work-related activities that need to be completed, you may become stressed, and your mental health can deteriorate as a result. Taking time to recharge and refocus can be more productive in the long run as you will have more energy for your relationships and your work without burning yourself out in the process. Remembering to not neglect your physical body is critical in maintaining mental clarity and wellbeing.

Moreover, although developments in technology in recent years have been pivotal in the progression of humanity and society, excessive use of things like social media and video games has been associated with a declination of mental health. Therefore, it is important to detach from technology at least for a small period every day in order to boost your mental state. Indeed, going out into nature and taking part in normal activities can be a great way of reconnecting with your inner child. From taking a walk around your house to starting a new sport, getting some vitamin D is synonymous with better mental health.

It is not difficult or a struggle to reap the benefits of taking part in activities like these. With sites like Borrow A Boat you are one click away from improving your mental state and your quality of life. Sailing holidays are the perfect way to both destress and take part in an array of activities in a variety of beautiful locations such as Greece and the British Virgin Islands. Having a balance between work and living your life is crucial, therefore sailing holidays are a perfect investment to allow you to fully rejuvenate.

Swimming is one activity that many people partake in on sailing trips and there is plenty of evidence to show how going for a cold-water swim can help us lead healthier and happier lives. This is because it boosts dopamine levels which also increases the release of endorphins. Cold water swimming in particular boosts your confidence and helps you build mental resilience as you grapple with the cold water. This can be a critical skill to have when battling mental health conditions.



There are many health benefits of sailing

Not only do sailing holidays permit you to partake in fun activities which benefit your mental state, but they have also related to the reduction of tension and stress. The sea is associated with relaxation and even the colour blue relates to peace and tranquility. Many find that being out on the open water is extremely therapeutic and the perfect way to forget about everyday worries.

Although many people who suffer with mental health conditions are tempted to isolate themselves whilst shutting others out, studies have revealed that socialisation is critical to improving our mental health. In fact, connecting with others has been associated with living a longer life and increasing a sense of happiness and well-being. Booking a sailing holiday with your friends and loved ones is not only a chance to become acquainted with nature but also provides you a chance to have valuable bonding time with them. In the long run, this should ease stress, anxiety and depression whilst help solidify your relationships with those close to you. If you experience bouts of bad mental health, you should also find comfort in the fact that you have a solid support network.

In summary, mental health is critical to your overall health and well-being. There are always times in our lives that we experience bad mental health, or we are simply not feeling our best. Whilst it may seem easier to sit and wallow in this feeling, it is more productive to take steps to ward off these feelings. As everyone deserves to get the most out of life, doing things like reconnecting with nature, ditching technology for a while, engaging with others and getting out on the water can have a drastically positive impact on your mental health. The best way to improve your mental health is by implementing these things regularly and incorporating them in your life so that you have the best chance at fighting with negative emotions.

