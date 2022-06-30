Top 5 Ways to Protect Your Photography Equipment 



Travelling around for work might be one of the main aspects of your job if you are a photographer, which means it’s critical you have the right resources to keep your equipment safe.

From wet weather to bumpy roads, we break down everything you need to keep your expensive and valuable kit safe.

Have waterproof covers

You should ideally have a waterproof bag with you at all times, just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse out of nowhere. When you’re looking for a waterproof bag you want to consider its practicality and functionality.

There’s a wide range of waterproof covers out there, so there will be a great cover out there for you no matter what your budget is. To find a good cover, always look at reviews before you buy, as well as asking people in your industry what types of covers they have and what they recommend.

Upgrade your camera strap

Your camera bag is only as good as the strap you have, and if the strap isn’t doing the job it should be, it may affect how well you execute a job. Many brands create straps that both look great, as well as being extremely functional.

Remember, the strap needs to support cameras that could weigh up to 200 pounds so it needs to sit comfortably on your shoulder as well as being strong enough to carry all that weight.

Use a foam insert in your case

When you’re travelling around for different jobs and photoshoots, you need to make sure your equipment is safe, especially if it is being put in small storage compartments on planes, buses or trains. Not only this, but it means you can reduce your overall baggage by condensing your equipment into just one box.

Custom foam inserts can be used to fill your equipment case, allowing you to have specific moulded areas for each individual piece of equipment. The versatility of the inserts means that any shape can be cut out in the foam, meaning your cameras and accessories can snugly fit inside your cases whilst being fully protected from any bumps or scrapes.

Repair small issues

You’ll probably know the saying prevention is better than a cure, and this fits for cameras too. If you notice any small issues with your camera you should get it fixed as soon as possible to prevent the problem from getting any worse.

Get into the habit of regularly cleaning and checking your camera for any cosmetic problems. You can also get a camera service every so often to check all the internal operations are working as they should. Although this may be expensive, it is worth it to ensure your camera is in proper working condition.



Use your tripod carefully

You may think that your camera is stable sitting on top of your tripod, however, you should always triple-check it is securely fastened on. The last thing you want to do is knock your tripod over, only to make your camera smash against the ground, risking smashing your lens or screen.

You should also ensure your tripod is on an even surface, or at least that the weight of the legs is evenly distributed to prevent any wobbling. When you’ve set the camera on top of the tripod, hold the strap loosely for a few seconds to ensure the camera isn’t going to fall.

There’s nothing more frustrating than having a perfect shot in front of you, only for it to be spoiled by your safety equipment letting you down. The best preventative methods you can take are by using protective equipment such as foam insert boxes, weight-resistant straps and effective waterproof covers.

