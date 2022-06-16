ShinyShiny snippets: Apple sued for software update that ‘slowed down older phones’



A consumer champion is suing Apple for £768m over a software update in 2017 that effectively slowed down older iPhones. Justin Gutmann is seeking damages on behalf of up to 25 million iPhone owners in the UK who were affected by Apple’s practices. Apple has admitted that a software update released in 2017 hampered the performance of devices, although it claims the software was meant to protect the phone’s battery life. Critics have accused the company of purposefully reducing the effectiveness of older models to push customers towards buying newer ones. Sky News

Cryptocurrencies have continued to tumble this week with billions wiped from the value of tokens like Bitcoin. The crash is affecting investors worldwide, including the government of El Salvador. The Central American country has poured millions of dollars into Bitcoin and made it legal tender nine months ago, encouraging people to use it for day-to-day transactions. From trinkets and tacos to petrol and even houses – you can shop for pretty much anything in El Salvador with Bitcoin. BBC

Going by early teasers you might have expected the Nothing Phone (1) to sport a completely ‘out there’ design, but it seems the talk of a transparent rear was overstated, and the first official image of the phone shows that, while yes there are transparent elements, the bulk of the components are still hidden. You can see some screws and the wireless charging coil, but that’s about all. What’s potentially more interesting is the white strips, which look like they might illuminate. In practice that might either look good, or garish like so many gaming phones – we’ll have to wait and see. Tech Radar



For those who don’t fancy braving the elements on their bike, the new will take you as far as the office and back on a single charge for the price of a mobile phone contract. It just won’t get you there very fast. Technically a quadricycle rather than a car, because of its tiny 6kW motor and maximum speed of 28mph, the Ami is now available in the UK for just £19.99 a month to lease, with an upfront deposit of £2,369. Described by The Telegraph’s motoring correspondent as a “tiny electric buzz-box”, and reminiscent of the postwar 2CV, the Ami has been available in France since 2020, where it can be driven without a licence from the age of 14. Telegraph

Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop on the web and plans to open the service up to everyone as a way to introduce more users to the app. The company is now testing the free version in Canada, where users are able to access Photoshop on the web through a free Adobe account. Adobe describes the service as “freemium” and eventually plans to gate off some features that will be exclusive to paying subscribers. Enough tools will be freely available to perform what Adobe considers to be Photoshop’s core functions. The Verge

Witnesses should not be able to avoid giving evidence at inquiries after “an increasing number of rich and powerful” people have done so in recent years, MPs have said. The Committee of Privileges has published a report recommending legislation which would ensure Parliament can compel witnesses to turn up to the House of Commons when summoned. Those who have refused to give evidence include Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who was summoned to give evidence at a committee investigating the effects of fake news on UK democracy in 2018. Yahoo!

