ShinyShiny snippets: Meet the tiny crab robot that’s smaller than a flea!

A Twitter investor is suing Elon Musk and the social media platform over the handling of the billionaire’s $44bn (£34.9bn) bid for the company. The case alleges he violated California corporate laws in a number of ways. It accuses the Tesla boss of “wrongful conduct” as his “false statements and market manipulation have created ‘chaos’ at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco”. Twitter shares are around 27% lower than Mr Musk’s $54.20 offer price. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed this week at the US District Court for the Northern District of California by investor William Heresniak. BBC

An OAP has been left heartbroken after her sausage dog killed when he was thrown into the air by an e-scooter riding on a pavement. Sue Reynolds was walking her 14-year-old dachshund Jumbo when the scooter, which was being ridden on the pavement, hit her dog lead, sending Jumbo flying into the air. The tiny animal landed on the road, where she said he “faded away” and died. Reynolds, 72, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said the “aggressive” e-scooter ride, a man in his 20s, told her that she shouldn’t have been walking on the pavement before he left the scene. Yahoo!

Amazon has announced the new games coming to its Prime Gaming service this June. Heading the line up is Far Cry 4, which sees players taking on the role of Ajay Ghale as he becomes caught up in a civil war in the fictional Kyrat. Meanwhile, users will also have the chance to jet off to the tropical shores of Mêlée this month, thanks to the arrival of Escape from Monkey Island. This a timely addition to the service, with the sixth game in the Monkey Island series (the appropriately-named Return to Monkey Island) due to release some time this year. Eurogamer