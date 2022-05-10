Fiverr and Lonely Planet Introduce ‘Anywhere Worker’ study



Fiverr and Lonely Planet have released insights from a recent survey looking into a new generation of worker – the Anywhere Workers.

With data from across the world, 1400 Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while travelling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), including 67 nationalities, shared their experiences to further explore this new era of work and travel.

Since the pandemic, the world has seen a massive shift in the way that people choose to live and work. Living a nomadic lifestyle is no longer limited to single individuals in their early 20’s with a disposable income, but has become a normal part of life for a much larger group of people.

This includes families, couples, and pods of friends, choosing to travel and work at the same time. These workers have also chosen this lifestyle, enabled by remote work, because they want more flexibility and autonomy over their lives and careers.

Key findings from the study include:

Anywhere Workers aren’t just limited to Digital Nomads 54% of Anywhere Workers also identify themselves as remote workers, someone who travels but isn’t limited to a single office location. Over 60% of Anywhere Workers are working full-time, but are still able to travel to and work in different locations. About 25% of Anywhere Workers consider themselves to be ‘Slomads’ (i.e. someone who works remotely and travels to different locations, sticking to one or more locations for extended periods).

Living the Anywhere Worker lifestyle has never been easier, with more companies offering remote work options 98% of Anywhere Workers plan to continue working remotely and travelling for at least another 6 months. 84% of Anywhere Workers have jobs that support their desire to travel while working. Majority of Anywhere Workers work across a wide variety of industries, including IT, Engineering, Consulting, Business Intelligence, Architecture/Interior Design, and Digital Marketing are the most common.

Cost of living, job opportunities for their partner/spouse/family/people they are travelling with, and a solid internet connection are the top priorities for Anywhere Workers when considering their next location These workers are looking for places that are affordable but also realistic in terms of finding work for their families or partners. Local culture and weather conditions were also among the top priorities, but cost of living takes the lead (33%). A distinction from ‘Digital Nomads’, Anywhere Workers are also looking for locations that provide education facilities for their children. This points to a larger trend that Anywhere Workers are still choosing to work and travel, despite having families. Almost half of Anywhere Workers (45%) are married and 70% are parents.



“There has been a revolution in the way we work and where we work for millions of people around the world over recent years, and we can largely attribute this to the pandemic. More people from every walk of life are taking the opportunities that remote work and platforms like Fiverr, offer them to travel the world, and experience new ways of living,” says Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr.

“Now more than ever, Anywhere Workers are integrating life, work, and family into their day-to-day routine, and this new era has opened up opportunities for so many to live and work differently isn’t slowing down.”

“We are in a moment in time which offers us the unique opportunity to live and work in places we’ve only dreamed of,” said Nitya Chambers, SVP of Content and Executive Editor for Lonely Planet. “At Lonely Planet, it’s thrilling to embrace this new reality where our human desire to travel and explore is an effortless extension of how we live. The Anywhere Worker’s drive for purpose, connection, and true meaning is part of Lonely Planet’s DNA. We can’t wait to join them on their journeys with unique content, services, and experiences.”

To learn more about the “Anywhere Worker” study, click here.

