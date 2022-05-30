Couples scaling back wedding plans because of the cost-of-living crisis



A poll of 2,000 adults who are engaged, or have been married recently, has revealed more than half (54 per cent) cite the tough economic landscape as a reason to cut corners on their big day.

And almost two thirds (63 per cent) of couples are planning smaller, more sustainable weddings to both protect the planet and their purse strings.

An estimated 350,000 nuptials are set to take place in 2022, with couples choosing preloved centrepieces (24 per cent), jewellery (16 per cent) and even wedding dresses (20 per cent). Another one in five (20 per cent) soon-to-be brides plan to wear a second-hand gown for their big day.

Listings data from Gumtree has also shown those who choose pre-loved wedding dresses could snap them up for an average of £380.25.

It emerged a quarter of brides-to-be (24 per cent) are taking a page out of Carrie Johnson’s book and renting their wedding dresses in place of buying new.

Nor is it just brides, as 51 per cent of upcoming grooms plan to buy pre-loved outfits or rent – as well as 41 per cent of bridesmaids and groomsmen (52 per cent).

The study found spouses-to-be are saving the pennies by ditching the wedding planner (44 per cent), having a friend as the photographer (28 per cent) and doing their own hair and makeup (24 per cent).

More than a quarter (27 per cent) plan to get married out of season and one in four (26 per cent) will forget about a free bar in an effort to keep the costs down.

While more than a third (34 per cent) are getting creative and planning on making their own decorations and a fifth are making their own wedding cake (19 per cent).

Says Hannah Rouch, chief customer officer at Gumtree, which commissioned the research:

“Our research shows it’s evident that not even weddings are immune to two of the biggest influences in society right now; climate change and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’d encourage anyone with an upcoming wedding to immerse themselves in second-hand sites as an easy way to find inspiration and some pre-loved alternatives.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...