What Does a Background Check Consists of?



Most of you have heard about the term Background Check, and at some point in your life, you may have thought of conducting a Background Check about the person you are dealing with, whether it can be the person you date or the person whom you want to hire. Background Checks usually give you more peace than the person standing in front of you can be trusted.

This process is about doing research to gain information about a certain person. Also, it is important to know that there are various types of background checks designed for different purposes. Depending on the type of background check, your research might vary. On the other hand, some general things are usually required.

This article discusses some of the most common information you can reveal through thorough background checking. Find Here best free background check sites.

Identity

The first step for most background checks starts with verifying the person’s identity. This will most probably include their name and the place they live. If the person lies about his/her identity, this is something you should be seriously concerned about, as otherwise, it would be hard to trust them.

Nowadays, many people have started dating online. Hiding or lying in an online environment is the easiest thing a person can do, so if you want to be sure that they are not catfishing you, a small background check would be really helpful.

Education and Work Experience

Another thing usually included in the background checking process is the persons’ education and work experience. This is typically preferable by companies or the employer as these are two essential factors that can show the skills and qualifications of the candidate.

Credit History

Credit history is usually being checked by business companies or the ones who are dealing with finance. The person’s credit history can show how responsible he/she is, and finding out about the person being blocklisted from the banks might be something you need to take into account.

Criminal History

Criminal History is another piece of information that employers mostly check. The purpose of this check is usually done to understand if the person is likely to do something that can pose a threat to the workplace by creating an unsafe environment. Some of the things people are looking for when doing a criminal history check include domestic and global terrorist watch lists, state and federal records, criminal courts, etc.

Social Media

We live in a world where social media has become an inseparable part of our lives. Most people share their opinion on social media, share the posts that correspond to their ideology, etc. Checking social media channels would help you learn more about the person’s interests, perspectives on certain things, and what more.

Professional Qualification Verification

In order to satisfy the employee, many people can easily create certificates or licenses by using photoshop, giving an illusion that they are qualified specialists. In order to not be disappointed in the end, it would be great to check with those companies/websites whether the person has earned that certificate by himself or if it is just a false document.

Driver’s License and history

Depending on the type of background check, you might also need to check the person’s driver’s License and their driving history. This is most likely to happen with the employers who offer a job where driving is a part of it. For instance, if someone is applying to become a truck driver and has a driving history full of car accidents, it might be a bit hard to trust them.

To put everything into a nutshell, background checking is a great tool to ensure that the person you are communicating with is not a liar. These background checks are additional convictions about your choice, whether it’s about hiring a person, dating someone, and what more. This article combined most of the important things that need to be included in the background check process. The list included checks on their identity, education and work experience, credit and criminal history, social media channels, verification of the provided certificates, and even driver’s License.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...