Top 30 signs of good neighbour – taking in deliveries tops list



A study of 2,000 adults revealed watering plants and giving advance warning of a party are among the top 30 signs that next-door is decent. However, topping the list is taking in deliveries!

Offering to help with DIY and gardening tasks, assisting with carrying in shopping bags and being a good listener also feature in the list.

It emerged 77 per cent believe their street has some good neighbours, while a confident 92 per cent feel they are personally a great person to live next to.

The research, commissioned by Warburtons, found Brits say ‘hello’ or similar to people on their street six times a week – almost daily.

One in five believe the pandemic helped bring them closer to their neighbours, with 18 per cent now more invested in their community than ever before.

It also emerged 14 per cent are happier to open up to others in their community since the pandemic, with 25 per cent discussing the rising cost of living.

One in six have given or received advice from their neighbours in relation to saving money, with 26 per cent relying on them more than ever when it comes to trying to save money,

This includes borrowing items from a neighbour instead of buying them new (18 per cent) and teaming up on a food shop to save on costs (14 per cent).

Despite financial struggles, a quarter donate an average of £20 a month to community initiatives – including local charities, fundraising events and neighbourhood watch, while 18 per cent are involved in other ways.

But while older Brits would traditionally call upon others for a ‘cup of sugar’, modern day versions include asking neighbours for DIY tools, coffee, phone chargers and even lateral flow tests.

Says Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons:

“Today’s survey leaves no doubt that community and family values remain more important than ever to people across the country.

“We know how difficult the past two years have been for communities and that right now, in many ways, things aren’t getting any easier.

“However, it’s encouraging to see from our research that the little things can help make a difference, from taking out the bins to saying a simple hello to your neighbours. “

TOP 30 SIGNS OF A GOOD NEIGHBOUR

1. Accepts deliveries

2. Keeps an eye on your home when you’re away / on holiday

3. Takes bins in for neighbours

4. Warns you before they have a party

5. Checks in on elderly or poorly neighbours

6. Waters plants when you’re away

7. Throws a football back over the fence if it’s been kicked over

8. Offers to go halves on a new fence between the two gardens

9. Feeds pets when you’re on holiday e.g. the cat, the rabbit

10. Recommends tradespeople to you

11. Picks up litter out the front

12. Gives a heads-up to others if they’re having lots of guests over

13. Lends you larger items e.g. jet wash, tyre pump

14. Invites you around

15. Offers to give you lifts

16. Always offers to lend you small items you don’t have e.g. milk, cooking ingredients

17. Allows you to park on or over their driveway

18. Listens to you if you’re opening up to them

19. Helps you take shopping in when they can see you’ve got lots of bags

20. Offers to mow the lawn when doing theirs

21. Offers to help with DIY

22. Brings you leftover baked goods / meals

23. Helps direct you when parking e.g. on a driveway, parallel parking

24. Offers to walk your dog when they’re walking theirs

25. Offers to help with car maintenance

26. Shares doing the school run

27. Gives you old kids’ clothes/toys

28. Lets you use a space in their home/garden to work

29. Washes your car if they’re washing theirs

30. Babysits

