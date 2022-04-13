ShinyShiny snippets: Wind turbines set record for UK power production



Wind turbines set a new record in the first three months of the year, generating almost as much electricity as gas-fired power stations. Renewable sources overall generated more power than gas and coal for only the second time, according to data from market specialist EnAppSys. It highlights the growth of renewables in Britain’s electricity system amid the push to cut carbon emissions. However, high gas prices amid a turbulent period on wholesale markets led to record wholesale electricity prices in a situation that is likely to add to calls for market reform. Paul Verrill, director of EnAppSys, said: “More wind generation was seen this quarter than in any other quarter on record.” Telegraph

A major producer of Apple’s iPhone has become the latest manufacturer to halt operations because of the lockdown in Shanghai. Technology company Pegatron says it has temporarily suspended production at two of its factories in China. The announcement came even as authorities eased some of Shanghai’s coronavirus regulations on Tuesday. It means that some of the city’s 25 million people are able to leave their homes for the first time in weeks. The city was locked down in late March after infections surged in the key manufacturing and financial hub. BBC

Apple’s new iMovie 3.0 update for iPhone and iPad has a major new Storyboards feature that’s designed to make it easier to create videos in the app with pre-built templates. The app will offer 20 different templates covering many video types, “including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more,” Apple says in a press release. Storyboards will have shot lists, an “illustrative thumbnail,” and suggestions on how to shoot a clip, according to the release. The new update also adds a feature Apple is calling Magic Movie, which can create videos from photos or images on the fly. The Verge

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine with the weird name, already offers web browsers for iOS and Android and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. But on Tuesday, the company announced that it is getting into desktop browsers, too. DuckDuckGo for Mac is available starting today as an invite-only beta that “is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy.” Among other features, DuckDuckGo says that its browser will automatically manage cookie consent pop-ups “on many sites,” that it will use encrypted HTTPS connections whenever they’re available, and that the browser will block trackers and allow you to clear stored website data on a site-by-site basis. Ars Technica

The alleged founder and chief administrator of the notorious international cybercriminal marketplace RaidForums has been arrested in the UK, according to the FBI. Diogo Santos Coelho, 21, of Portugal, was arrested in January following a request from American law enforcement, which is seeking to have him extradited. Europol said two of Coelho’s accomplices had also been arrested. One of those was another 21-year-old, based in Croydon, south London.RaidForums – which operated on the open web rather than the darknet – “served as a major online marketplace for individuals to buy and sell hacked or stolen databases” according to the US. Sky News

