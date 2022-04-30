ShinyShiny snippets: Apple users in Russia launch legal claim



Apple users in Russia have launched a legal claim, seeking 90m roubles (£1m) in damages from the US tech company. Apple limited its payment service – Apple Pay – in Russia last month, as a number of companies reduced their presence in response to the invasion of Ukraine. But owners of Apple products in Russia allege that this reduced the functionality of their devices and lowered their value. Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners, the Russian law firm acting for the consumers, said Apple’s actions had been unfair and discriminatory under Russian law. The claimants are also asking for compensation for “moral damage” and are calling for Apple Pay to be restored in Russia. Sky News

Jeff Bezos saw more than $21bn (£17bn) wiped off his net worth on Friday after Amazon’s shares suffered their biggest fall since 2014. The online retail behemoth fell by more than 13pc as investors reacted to the company posting its weakest growth in two decades and warning of a further slowdown. The drop knocked over $178bn off Amazon’s value as shares fell to their lowest level for almost two years. Mr Bezos, Amazon’s founder and executive chairman, has a 9.8pc stake in the company that makes him the world’s second-richest man after Elon Musk. Telegraph

Microsoft is adding a free built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to its Edge browser in a bid to improve security and privacy, a Microsoft support page revealed. Called ”Edge Secure Network,” Microsoft is currently testing the Cloudflare-powered VPN service and says it will roll it out to the public as a part of a security upgrade. When turned on, Edge Secure Network should encrypt users’ web traffic so internet service providers can’t collect browsing information you’d rather keep private, like, say, health-related searches or just plain bizarre queries. The new feature will also let users hide their location by making it possible for them to browse the web using a virtual IP address. The Verge

Shareholders in Activision Blizzard approved overwhelmingly to accept Microsoft Corporation’s offer of $68.7 billion (£54.66 billion) to acquire the company at yesterday’s Special Meeting of Stockholders. More than 98% of the shares voted in favour of the buyout offer, Activision Blizzard confirmed in a statement released on their website. The largest payment for a technology company in recorded history, toppling Dell’s acquisition of EMC Data Storage from 2016, it’s now expected the deal will conclude during Microsoft’s fiscal year, which ends on June 30th 2023. Rock Paper Shotgun

BREAKING: President Trump just posted for the first time on Truth Social 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TIdqkUdh22 — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) April 28, 2022

The silence was never going to last. Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic months-long quiet from the usually voluable former president. “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” read the post, which included a photo of Mr Trump on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.The hashtag is a reference to what can only be called an iconic typo from the former president. In 2017, he tweeted the accidental koan, “Despite the negative press covfefe,” and nothing more, setting off speculation as to what he could’ve possibly meant.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declared he wants to “banish the boy racer” as he announced plans to deploy noise cameras to catch “rowdy drivers”. His department has invited MPs to enter a competition to find the noisiest streets in England and Wales amid concerns about the impact on residents from motorists revving engines and using illegal exhausts. Four areas will be chosen to take part in a £300,000 trial of innovative noise cameras. Police have the power to fine drivers who flout noise rules, but struggle to gather evidence. The cameras can automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements. They will be able to provide real-time reports to police, which could result in more targeted enforcement. Bloomberg

