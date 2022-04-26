Polaroid Go now available in two new colours for £110

Polaroid Go, billed as the world’s tiniest, most portable analogue instant camera, is now available in two bold colourways, Black and Red, along with new creator-centric additions: a filter set for blue, red or orange-tinted photos, and matte-black frame instant film.

At only 10.5 cm, 8.4 cm wide, and 6.1 cm tall, the Polaroid Go is the smallest analogue instant camera in the world, claims the manufacturer. Designed as a wearable creative companion, the Polaroid Go empowers creators to go out and explore the secret, imperfect, and unexpected places in the world, it says.

To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Go Black and Red, Polaroid kicks off the campaign in May with creativity and exploration at its heart. An evolution of last year’s Go Create campaign, 2022’s iteration brings together creators across artistic disciplines and cultures. Ibby Njoya, an artist and set designer, and Miranda Makaroff, a fashion designer, DJ, blogger and actress, travelled to Tenerife, Spain to show off their creative visions on the rugged island.

“For me, Polaroid has always been a tool of documentation and experimentation. As an artist, it’s allowed me to process the development of my skills as a set designer. Getting to experiment with the Polaroid Go’s portability during our shoot in the Canary Islands was so fun, I love how easy it is to bring it everywhere,” Njoya says.

The new colourways join the original Polaroid Go white camera. It builds on its creative-minded features like the selfie mirror, self-timer, long-lasting battery, dynamic flash, double exposure, and travel-friendly accessories with the introduction of the camera’s first-ever lens filters and the smallest black frame instant film.

Says Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO:

“The Polaroid Go has portability and the spirit of exploration in its DNA. We’ve seen an incredible response for this new camera format so we wanted to introduce even more ways for people to dive deeper into their creativity, while making it easy for them to go anywhere and capture whenever inspiration hits.”

Polaroid Go Black and Polaroid Go Red are available now at Polaroid.com/Go

Polaroid Go Black Camera £109.99

Polaroid Go Red Camera £109.99

Polaroid Go Black Film Double Pack £18.99

Polaroid Go Filter Set £17.99

