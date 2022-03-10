ShinyShiny snippets: Twitter launches Tor service to bypass Russian block

people inside Russia even as they restrict the country’s state media from their services. Known as an “onion” service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the onion sites have a .onion suffix. Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia restricted access to its service in the country. Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine . Both companies have said they are working on restoring access toeven as they restrict the country’s state media from their services. Known as an “onion” service, users can access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web.” Instead of .com,have a .onion suffix. Independent

Two non-executive directors of Huawei UK have resigned over the company’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine. The BBC understands Sir Andrew Cahn and Sir Ken Olisa felt the firm’s failure to quickly condemn the Russian invasion had made their positions untenable. Huawei UK thanked both men for their “invaluable guidance”. Asked by BBC News if Huawei would continue to do business with Russia, the company said: “We are not commenting any further.” The BBC understands both directors felt Huawei should have quickly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. BBC

Vodafone will offer free connectivity to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK, the company has said as it urged charities preparing to welcome those fleeing the Russian invasion to get in touch. The mobile operator said registered charities can apply for access to the free connectivity – which comes in the form of Sim cards with 20GB of free data every month for six months, as well as free calls and texts – as part of its charities.connected scheme. The firm has also launched a ‘tech appeal’ for refugees and has asked individuals and businesses to donate their old smartphones, tablets or laptops, which will be gifted to those in need. Yahoo News



Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)unveiled a production version of its long-awaited ID. Buzz van in Paris on Wednesday, an electric reincarnation of its Microbus or Kombi, due to go on sale in a number of European countries in the third quarter of 2022. The van will also launch in the United States in late 2023, the German automaker said in a statement, adding it is the first in a series of prototypes released in the past decade to successfully make it to production stage. Made in Hanover with modules supplied mostly by Volkswagen Group Components in Germany, the vehicle runs on an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery and can reach a maximum speed of 90 miles an hour, Volkswagen said. Reuters

Elon Musk has gone to court to ask a judge to free him from the constraints of a deal he made with US regulators that force him to have his tweets about Tesla pre-approved by a lawyer. Mr Musk was forced to sign the agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018 after he claimed he had secured funding to take the company private at $420 (£325) a share, sending stock on a wild ride. But the billionaire now argues that he was coerced into signing the agreement, officially known as a consent decree, due to “the SEC’s unrelenting regulatory pressure”, according to a court filing. Sky News

