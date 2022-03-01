ShinyShiny snippets: Google Maps live traffic data disabled in Ukraine

Google has disabled live traffic data from being displayed on its Maps app in Ukraine. The app displays this information by collecting anonymous data from Android smartphones, which shows how busy roads and different places are. But it has now been switched off in the region temporarily to protect users. Google confirmed the move to the BBC, having told Reuters it took the action for the safety of local communities, after consulting regional authorities. Although traffic data has been disabled, normal maps navigation features are still functioning properly in the area. Data like this has long been used by people involved in desktop detection surrounding significant events. BBC

Oppo has announced a new 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging standard today which it claims will be able to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent charge in just five minutes, and to 100 percent in just 15. It’s going to appear first in an unnamed smartphone from sub-brand OnePlus in the second quarter of this year. OnePlus has also offered an update on the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which came to China earlier this year. OnePlus didn’t offer any more details on the first phone to feature this technology, such as whether it will be a flagship phone or a part of the company’s midrange Nord lineup, but it said the technology will be on display at its booth during this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Verge

YouTube has blocked channels linked to Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe – including the UK – amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Google-owned video platform said the ban was effective immediately but said it may take some time for the block to become fully effective. The technology giant had previously limited the ability for RT and other Russian channels to make money for advertisements that appear on videos but has extended its sanctions to fully blocking such channels. Yahoo!

Nokia has unveiled two new smartphones – including one model that costs just £74.99. The bargain-basement blower could be mistaken for a high-end Samsung or iPhone by the untrained eye, but it’s actually a thrifty Nokia handset. HMD Global – which makes phones under the Nokia brand – launched the two handsets at this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. There’s the Nokia C2 (2nd Edition) and the Nokia C21 Plus. Nokia describes the former as “super-tough and reliable” with a rugged metal chassis. It’s a follow-on from the previous Nokia C2 that launched in 2020. The handset ships with a 5.7-inch touchscreen, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back. The Sun

Annual EV sales have almost tripled according to research from Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS). It shows that annual finance cases for battery electric vehicles (BEV) surged 160% from 2020 to 2021. The data also highlights that demand for electric vehicles has rocketed since the pandemic, with annual EV finance cases soaring 436% between 2019 and 2021. Volkswagen Financial Services UK’s data insights team suggest that the nation has become more invested in green and environmentally-friendly travel over the past two years, with many people changing their attitudes towards sustainable transport in lockdown. Motortrader

