10 of the Best Food Photos from around the World



A selection of food photos that will make your mouth water have been released as part of the CEWE Photo Award – the world’s largest photo competition…

Food photography has taken on a new lease of life in recent years – with social media acting as a platform for both amateur and professional photographers to showcase their creations. To celebrate the fact that we’re a nation of food lovers, CEWE has released a collection of new images taken by photographers of food and cooking as part of the CEWE Photo Award – the world’s largest photo competition.

The 10 snaps were submitted in last year’s competition, which aimed to celebrate the best in photography across the globe. The competition was open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.

Entrants were asked to submit photos that celebrated the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme. There were 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel and cultur

In spring this year, the CEWE Photo Award will be returning for a fifth year, where photographers across the globe will once again be able to submit entries across 10 categories highlighting the true beauty of the world around us.

Says a photo expert at CEWE UK:

“Being a nation of food-lovers, it felt only right to include a category on food and cooking in the Photo Awards, and we’re glad we did, as the entries have been stunning.

“There has been a breadth of creativity within the category, with each entry interpreting the brief slightly differently – from action cooking shots to still images of fruit and veg, and even harvesting crops in the fields.

“We’ve really enjoyed seeing people’s entries to the CEWE Photo Award and are looking forward to sharing more breath-taking images from all categories soon.”

Below, CEWE shares some of its favourite submissions from the ‘Food and Cooking’ category of its most recent competition.

A Vietnamese farmer smiles with glee as she picks her latest crop – photographed by Tran Cao Long in Vietnam, Cao Bang pro

An action shot of plated sashimi showing a real taste of Japanese cuisine – captured by G-Jun Yam in Malaysia, Penang

Sweet strawberries making the perfect pair for a unique wedding cake – photographed by Armin Walder in Germany, Reutlingen

The perfect way to start the day, a healthy and delicious smoothie bowl – by Christina Lopez taken in Indonesia, Bali

Two Vietnamese workers stir a series of colourful ingredients by hand – photographed by Huy Nguyen Quoc in Vietnam, Bình Thuận

Cheese and wine on a autumnal evening, the perfect combination – photographed by Harald Pieta in Germany, Hattenheim

A stunning birds-eye-view shot of workers rice harvesting – captured by Mohammed Hedayet Sarker in Bangladesh, Brahmanbaria

There’s nothing quite as tasty and delicious as homemade salted caramel – photographed by Renata Jakus in Hungary

The ultimate posh hot dog, this garden street food would make a delicious meal for any party – taken by Lukas Fedorko in Slovakia, Košice

Homemade baked goods are the ultimate comfort food – captured by Robert Csepe, taken in Hungary, Budapest

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...