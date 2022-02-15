Tips for Ageing Parents: Care Options That Can Help You Out

As the population lives longer, the number of older people in the UK has exploded in recent years. The average life expectancy in the UK is around 81 years of age, and there are currently nearly 12 million people considered elderly in the UK. This includes everyone aged 65 and over, with over 15,000 UK residents aged 100 and above.

But as we live longer, the need for assistance in our golden years increases. If this is something you are experiencing first hand, either yourself or for a loved one, then these care options can help you find the proper support as and when you need it.

In-Home Care

The idea of having to rely on family members for assistance with personal care, cooking, housekeeping and other tasks is not an appealing one. When your children live miles away or don’t have any near relatives, in-home care can be a real lifesaver.

This type of service can assist with bathing, dressing, light housework and more. It may be necessary to take this step temporarily, or it could be a long term option that would offer relief for the family caregiver who is struggling to maintain their health because they are carrying out so much responsibility at home. The average cost for live in care in the UK is thought to be around £800 per week.

Family Support

It’s important to remember that older adults may not need help right now, but they may require care in the future. If you are caring for an elderly family member or friend, you can support them whenever they need it. You can even take on some of the tasks they would typically do themselves as long as you know how. This will help them maintain their independence and dignity while relieving them of some of their burdens.

Independent Living Communities

One of the primary care options that can help you is an independent living community. This type of housing has been specially designed to accommodate people with a range of disabilities and conditions, from those with dementia to those who use a wheelchair. There are many different independent living communities, but they can vary widely in quality and cost.

These communities offer a variety of facilities, including access to social activities and leisure facilities, communal areas for eating and entertainment, and accommodation with specific requirements for each resident’s needs.

Nursing or Care Homes

Nursing homes and care homes are the most traditional ways to provide for your elderly parents. These facilities can offer a wide range of services from medication management to physical therapy and simple things like light housekeeping services. A nursing home or care home can also provide meals and laundry service.

The main downside of these care options is that they are expensive. For example, you might need to budget £888 per week for nursing home care or £700 per week for residential care.

Assisted Living

Assisted living is a care option that can help you out. It offers a place to live for people who need more assistance than they would get in their own home but still want to maintain some independence. Assisted living facilities vary from one-room apartments with a shared bathroom to cottages with private kitchens and bathrooms. These care options usually offer housekeeping services and medical supervision on-site 24/7. Most assisted living facilities will also give you time to get used to the idea of assisted living before committing.

