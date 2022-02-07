Is NFL Doing Their Part For Sustainability?



We all know that we need to take part in reducing our carbon footprint and live a more sustainable way of life, just to reduce our negative impact on the planet. However, it is easy to forget that every organization or sport creates a carbon footprint, especially when we are watching our favorite teams compete in big games.

Since sports organizations and athletes should be an example of this change, many sports leagues are starting to recognize their role in promoting and supporting sustainability. Sports are not only about adding the odds in TwinSpires betting calculator and expecting the better outcome for a match.

Nowadays it is important to also pass a good message and use the role as influencer to promote good behavior.

Many of them invest a lot of money and effort in reducing their carbon footprint by designing greener stadiums, supporting education and community initiatives, and other small changes that can inspire millions of people to change to a greener behavior.

In today’s article, we will focus on the National Football League and if the league is doing its part for sustainability.

Green NFL Stadiums

One of the ways NFL teams can reduce their carbon footprint is by designing green stadiums that use green energy, recycle, and have a low carbon footprint on the planet. Even though most of the NFL stadiums don’t have as high a GREEN standard as expected, some stadiums have impressive green credentials.

For example, the Metlife Stadium which is home to The New York Giants, Lincoln Financial Field home for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the M&T Bank Stadium home for the Baltimore Ravens share some impressive energy efficiency ratings and are the most sustainable stadiums in the league.

Perhaps the most astonishing stadium when it comes to sustainability is the recently built Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which became the first-ever professional sports arena in the United States to reach LEED Platinum Certification.

The NFL plays a small role in stadium design and management since we are talking about private franchises that are owned by businessmen and not the NFL. Such stadiums require a lot of money to build, and the NFL cannot force teams for more sustainable stadium solutions. However, we see a positive trend towards sustainability, and we hope that in the future more NFL teams will consider redesigning their stadiums.

How can the NFL Reduce its Carbon Footprint?

Even though greener stadiums play a very important role towards sustainability, game days with thousands of people cheering for their favorite team create a large amount of pollution and waste.

For example, 70,000 people need to drive to the stadium, the stadium requires energy to make the game possible, and it uses tons of water, plus food and packaging waste that can have a big impact on the environment.

Fortunately, the league has something called NFL Green.

NFL Green was created back in 1993 and is the league’s environmental program, which aims to lower the environmental impact of the NFL, as well as create a green legacy with each big event like Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and NFL Draft.

This program includes many environmentally beneficial practices, such as:

Food Recovery

Big events like the Super Bowl generate huge quantities of food and beverages, and a large percentage of the food is not consumed. The NFL Green partners with local food banks, to ensure unserved food and beverages are donated for those in need.

Recycling and Waste Management

The NFL Green puts a strong accent on recycling and waste management by adding specific places for certain types of waste, which is later recycled.

Community Greening

NFL Green also incorporated community greening projects into the management of big events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and Pro Bowl. They are working closely with local community organizations and parks, just to make sure to make up for the carbon footprint caused by their events. Such projects include tree planting, engaging in reforestation projects, creating community gardens, and restoring habitat.

So, while you watch this year’s Super Bowl and cheer for whoever our Super Bowl bet is on, you should feel good since the NFL is working hard in reducing their carbon footprint. The NFL says that year’s Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, will be the greenest professional sports event ever organized in America.

