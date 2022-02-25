Average wardrobe home to 26 items of clothing which are never worn



Research polling 2,000 UK adults revealed just how many clothes remain tucked away in people’s wardrobes never to see the light of day.

It found the average person estimates they have more than £200 worth of outfits languishing in drawers and hanging up in dressers.

As many as eight in 10 wear the same few clothing items on loop, with just six per cent of those surveyed having worn everything in their wardrobe at least once.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent keep clothing for sentimental reasons – despite not actually wearing them.

And ‘speed purchasing’ is also a common issue, with 31 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds buying on a whim based on the latest trend, to later realise their purchase didn’t suit them.

The study also found the average adult reckons a fifth (20 per cent) of their clothes don’t even fit them.

A further 65 per cent confessed to having items in their wardrobe that have never even been worn, and even still have the labels on them.

Despite a large portion of their wardrobe going unworn, those surveyed will complain about having nothing to wear on average six times a month.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found 32 per cent admit to getting into quarrels with their significant other or housemates over unworn clothes. As a result, over a third (39 per cent) are looking to have a wardrobe refresh in 2022.

Nearly half are considering buying fewer items of clothing in the future but ones they can wear over and over. And 37 per cent agreed owning less items – but of things they really love – would reduce the stress of getting ready each day.