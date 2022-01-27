ShinyShiny snippets: Tesla sales will grow more than 50% in 2022



Tesla sales will grow by more than 50% in 2022 compared with last year despite supply chain problems, chief executive Elon Musk has said. The electric carmaker reported a record $5.5bn (£4bn) profit last year. Sales at the firm rocketed 71% to $53.8bn in 2021, as it delivered more than 936,000 vehicles to customers. But the firm warned growth would slow, as supply chain issues affecting carmakers continue to limit its manufacturing capacity. Mr Musk said that 2021 was “a breakthrough year for Tesla, and for electric vehicles in general”. BBC

The French-Japanese auto alliance of Renault and Nissan plans to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in electric vehicle technology over the next five years, the companies said Thursday. The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp., will share research, auto parts and technology to bring down costs and produce 35 new electric vehicle models by 2030, aiming at markets around the world. The vehicles will use one of five common platforms, the main parts on which vehicles are built. AP News

Following the launch of the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band in 2021, Apple today launched the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop as part of its celebrations for Black History Month this year. To accompany it, Apple has also released the special edition “Unity Lights” watch face. Like many of Apple’s other watch faces, Unity Lights comes in full screen and circular dial versions, and includes a black and white option, tick marks, up to four complications, and a monogram. Mac Rumors

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious spinning object in the Milky Way that emits a radio wave beam every 18 minutes – and is unlike anything seen before. The object has been observed to release a huge burst of radio energy for a whole minute every 18 minutes. Researchers estimate that it is around 4,000 light years away and could be a new class of slowly rotating neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field that can be detected by radio telescopes. The observation is known as a radio transient, which refers to an object that periodically releases brief flashes of radio signals, as if it is switching on and off in space. Sky News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 global launch happened today, following a slew of teasers and launches in China and India last year. The new budget phone line-up consists of four phones – the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – and we are pleased to see some great camera specifications in the mix. At the top of Redmi’s new budget series is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display rated at 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging. Digital Camera World

Spotify has begun removing music by Neil Young after the rock star called for the streaming platform to choose between him and podcaster Joe Rogan. Accusing him of Covid misinformation, Young told Spotify this week: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” Rogan has been criticised for interviewing an infectious disease specialist who opposes Covid-19 vaccines for children. Spotify said it “regrets” the move and hopes he returns to the platform soon. BBC