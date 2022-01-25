ShinyShiny snippets: John Lennon memorabilia sold as NFTs



John Lennon’s eldest son Julian is selling several pieces of music history from his personal collection. However, he will keep the physical items as each piece of memorabilia will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT). Items being auctioned include a black cape worn by his father in the film Help! and handwritten notes for The Beatles song Hey Jude. NFTs have been touted as the digital answer to collectables, but critics have warned about risks in the market. The sale also includes NFTs of the Afghan coat worn by John Lennon in the made-for-television film the Magical Mystery Tour and three Gibson guitars given to Julian Lennon by his father. BBC

Facebook has built what it says is the world’s most powerful supercomputer devoted to artificial intelligence, which the social media company believes will drive previously-impossible advances in the technology. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the Research SuperCluster (RSC) machine was up to 20 times as fast as its existing machines and would bring AI programs a step closer to human levels of capability in some areas. It said the system would build on recent improvements in AI such as language translation and image recognition to pave the way for the “metaverse”, the immersive virtual worlds that the company has said will be its future. Telegraph

The parent company of the Philips Hue smart lighting range, Signify, has announced four new outdoor solutions to improve your drive or garden. Three wall lights and one bollard are either available now or coming 8 February, depending on the model, and start at £79.99. All-new to the range is the Philips Hue Inara Filament wall light. It brings the filament style bulb from indoor use to the outdoors, in a classic lantern shape. The bulb emits warm white light and is dimmable. It’ll be available from February in the UK, priced at £89.99. Pocket-Lint



Somebody managed to work out how Wordle chooses a word each day and someone else is using that knowledge to stop ‘Wordle bragging.’ Even though it’s not a particularly demanding game, Wordle has people hooked to the point where they’re worried about having the day’s puzzle spoiled for them like it’s a soap opera. Now, somehow, the risk of Wordle spoilers has become even worse because some people are being told the answers to future puzzles. Metro

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has submitted a new version update, under which the company may be working to bring in a feature to move the chat history from an Android phone to an iOS one, WABetaInfo reported. So what is the “move chats to iOS” feature all about? As we know, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer chats from iOS to Android 12 phones soon. But the company has announced the possibility to transfer chat history from Android to iOS as well now. Once the feature is enabled, WhatsApp may ask for a user’s permission to import the chat history before the process is started. Geo News

A flying car has been awarded an official certificate of airworthiness after completing 70 hours of rigorous flight testing, its developers have said. The vehicle that can run on roads and fly in the skies – and which has completed more than 200 take-offs and landings – received the certificate from the Transport Authority of Slovakia, Klein Vision said in a statement. It means the vehicle, which has a 1.6L BMW engine, has taken a step closer to getting mass produced, it added. The “AirCar” made its maiden flight in 2020 and completed its first inter-city flight in June last year. In testing, the aircraft turned into a car in under three minutes “at the click of a button”, the company said. Sky News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Klein (@kleinvision_official)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...