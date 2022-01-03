Saving Money in 2022

2022 is here and many of us are making our new year’s resolutions. If you’re not too sure what you want to do to improve your lifestyle this year, you could try saving more money! Everyone can benefit from a little extra cash in their pocket. Whether you want to clear debt, save for something special or anything else, here are a few money-saving tips that you should try out over the next twelve months!

Switch Your Providers

Most of us have all sorts of bills coming out of our bank accounts on a monthly basis. Chances are, these are things that you can’t simply cut out. It might be broadband bills, energy bills, insurance bills or anything else. If you intend to save money on these outgoings, you need to make sure that you’re getting the best deal for your money. Price comparison sites can help with this. They’ll show you the different offers being provided by different suppliers and will help you to find the lowest cost agreement. Whether you want to switch your gas, your electricity, or find full fibre 500 broadband deals, price comparison sites can help you to get the best rates on the market! If you’re reluctant to switch providers, you can still take this step and find the best deals – your provider might match them to keep your custom.

Use Voucher Codes and Coupons

Whenever you’re shopping, it’s a good idea to keep a lookout for vouchers and coupons. Even saving a little here and there will ultimately build up and leave you with extra in your pocket. Now, this doesn’t mean that you have to start engaging with the sort of extreme couponing that you mighty have seen on the television. Instead, there are often discounts available that are easy to redeem – especially if you shop online. Browse through voucher sites, sign up to mailing lists and see if you can get discounts via email.

Reduce Interest on Debts

Many of us find ourselves forking out a lot of money to cover interest on debts. This could be credit cards, overdrafts or anything else. You could find that you can save a lot of money by managing your debt in a savvy way. If your debts have interest attached, see whether you’re eligible for balance transfers that can provide zero percent interest for a set number of months. Alternatively, you could look into consolidation loans with low-interest rates. You simply take out the loan, then use the funds to clear your other outstanding debts. Then, you can pay everything back to one provider at a lower interest rate. This will all save you a lot of money while you clear your debts!

These are just a few tips that can help you to save money over the next twelve months. Hopefully, at least one will help you along the path and will help you to get a few extra coins in your purse!

