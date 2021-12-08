Revealed: The Most Popular Gaming Accessories of 2021
- The best-selling gaming accessories last year were wired gaming headsets, wired gaming mice and gaming chairs
- The top gaming headset used by streamers is the ASTRO Gaming A50 wireless headset
- The most-searched-for accessories are Razer headsets, Playseat gaming chairs and SteelSeries headsets
- The accessories with the biggest jump in searches around Christmas are audio gaming chairs, rocking gaming chairs and Switch controllers
Anyone looking to upgrade their gaming set-up or find the perfect Christmas gift for a gaming fan will benefit from a little inspiration.
To highlight all the most popular gaming accessories of the moment, Currys has released new data looking at the best-sellers, the most searched-for gadgets, and the gaming accessories used by the world’s top streamers.
The top gaming streamers and their gadgets
- The top 10 streamers are all PC gamers, with PewDiePie, Ninja and Markiplier topping the list for having the most followers
- The top gaming mouse used by streamers is the Logitech G Pro Wireless, used by tommyinnit, jacksepticeye,
ibai and bugha
With millions of followers to their names, the top gaming streamers know a thing or two about gaming tech – so, they’re a good place to look for inspiration about what to add to your gaming setup.
The top gaming keyboards used by streamers are the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard (used by shroud and ibai), the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical keyboard (used by bugha and Mongraal) and the Corsair RapidFire K70 Low Profile MK.2 mechanical keyboard (used by Ninja and DanTDM).
|
The top 10 streamers
|
Rank
|
Top streamers
|
Monthly search volume
|
Total social followers
|
1
|
PewDiePie
|
1.2m
|
133m
|
2
|
Ninja
|
1.4m
|
54.5m
|
3
|
Markiplier
|
535.6k
|
41.4m
|
4
|
VEGETTA777
|
279k
|
39.4m
|
5
|
AuronPlay
|
471.9k
|
39m
|
6
|
jacksepticeye
|
406.1k
|
37.6m
|
7
|
DanTDM
|
385.8k
|
30.4m
|
8
|
Mikecrack
|
694.1k
|
29.2m
|
9
|
Willyrex
|
256k
|
27.8m
|
10
|
Tfue
|
202k
|
27.5m
The most searched-for gaming accessories
- The most searched-for types of gaming accessories are VR headsets, gaming keyboards and gaming headsets
- The most searched-for brand-specific gaming accessor
ies areRazer headsets, Playseat gaming chairs and SteelSeries headsets
Trends in searches for certain products can reflect purchase habits, what’s being spoken about the most, and rises and falls in the popularity of certain gadgets. It appears that VR (virtual reality) has captured the public’s attention over the past year – topping the list of most searched-for types of accessories and making it into the top 10 of product-specific searches. It’s gaming headsets and gaming chairs that crop up the most across both categories, however.
|
Top 10 most searched-for types of gaming accessories and branded accessories
|
Type of accessory
|
Monthly searches
|
Product specific accessory
|
Monthly searches
|
VR headsets
|
476,900
|
Razer headsets
|
128,000
|
Gaming keyboards
|
387,000
|
Playseat gaming chairs
|
117,500
|
Gaming headsets
|
385,200
|
SteelSeries headsets
|
86,300
|
Gaming chairs
|
301,000
|
LOGITECH gaming mouse
|
66,700
|
Gaming controllers
|
95,400
|
Corsair headsets
|
61,800
|
Gaming mice
|
15,200
|
X Rocker gaming chairs
|
53,100
|
VR accessories
|
3,300
|
LOGITECH gaming keyboard
|
43,100
|
Headset amplifiers
|
1,700
|
Thunder X3 gaming chairs
|
42,300
|
Gaming chair accessories
|
1,100
|
Noble gaming chairs
|
25,000
|
Gaming streaming equipment
|
340
|
Oculus VR headsets
|
20,900
The best-selling gaming accessories
- Wired headsets and mice are more popular than wireless models, in terms of sales last year
- Based on Currys sales figures, PC gaming accessories are higher in demand than console gaming gadgets
With wired gaming headsets and mice topping the list of the best-selling gaming accessories of 2020, it’s apparent that the wired editio
|
Top 10 best-selling gaming accessories
|
Type of accessory
|
Total orders in 2020
|
Wired Gaming Headsets
|
57,848
|
Wired Gaming Mice
|
37,333
|
PC Gaming Chairs
|
22,655
|
Gaming Keyboards
|
21,083
|
Mechanical Gaming Keyboards
|
19,103
|
Wireless Gaming Headsets
|
17,907
|
Gaming Wheels
|
13,583
|
Console Headsets
|
12,435
|
Wireless Gaming Mice
|
8,833
|
Xbox Console Headsets
|
7,800