How did we all use Zoom this year?





If you’re like me and just about everyone else across the globe, you’ve probably spent a lot of time on Zoom this past year — for work collaboration, personal connection, and everything in between.

But how long is the average Zoom meeting? How often do people try to talk while on mute? And who else is waving at the end of a Zoom call?

Zoom pulled some usage metrics, sent out a survey, and aggregated a bunch of data to look at how people connected using Zoom this past year, plus identified some meeting norms you might relate to. (Spoiler: Yes, most of you wave at the end of meetings.)

About those meetings

According to Zoom usage data from a 12-month period (15th Nov, 2020, to 15th Nov 2021):

Zoom was used in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world

around the world The top day of the week for meetings was Wednesday , followed by Tuesday and Thursday

, followed by Tuesday and Thursday The average meeting length was 54 minutes

The average meeting size was 10 participants

Additionally, these were the busiest Zoom days of 2021 (so far):

For virtual meetings: Jan. 21 (which also happens to be National Hug Day!)

(which also happens to be National Hug Day!) For phone calls: Sept. 21

For webinars: Feb. 25



How do we like to meet?

In addition to those fun stats, Zoom surveyed nearly 1,700 people for a glimpse at what’s happening while we’re meeting virtually. Raise your virtual hand if you can relate to some of these!

How we’re showing up

Some common habits and preferences:

68% dress casually for meetings

dress casually for meetings Almost half of us ( 47% ) say it’s never OK to eat during meetings

) say it’s never OK to eat during meetings 26% never (or almost never) shower before hopping on calls

What we’re saying

Some of the most popular phrases on Zoom:

71% have said, “You’re on mute”

have said, “You’re on mute” 57% have said, “Can everyone see my screen?”

have said, “Can everyone see my screen?” 21% have said, “Next slide, please!”

Check out Zoom’s recent enhanced slide control update that can help take care of that last one!

What we’re doing

In the past year on Zoom:

75% of users say they wave at the end of their meetings

of users say they wave at the end of their meetings 73% have attended happy-hour drinks or a game night

have attended happy-hour drinks or a game night 34% have attended a fitness or cooking class

Where we’re Zooming from

Not at your desk? These are some of the most popular places you’re taking meetings:

42% meet from bed

meet from bed 21% meet while walking/jogging

meet while walking/jogging 11% use Zoom on public transport

Our top backgrounds

Zoom asked about our favourite types of virtual backgrounds. Here’s what we said:

Outdoor landscapes ( 26% )

) Blurred background ( 25% )

) Business/company background (20%)

Check out Zoom’s virtual background library to download background images to use in your next meeting!

What’s happening behind the scenes

And here are some things happening on (and off) camera:

43% cleaned only the part of the room visible on camera

cleaned only the part of the room visible on camera 43% of parents had their kid show up during a meeting

of parents had their kid show up during a meeting 39% private side-chatted with a friend or colleague to make them laugh

private side-chatted with a friend or colleague to make them laugh 36% had a pet show up during a meeting

