Two in three Brits play games on their devices, research reveals

Gaming is on the rise with two-thirds of Brits (66%) playing games on their devices, including 1 in 6 every day (18%) and over half (52%) at least once a month, according to research conducted by mobile smartphone brand Oppo.

The results reveal that gaming on the go is particularly popular with top gaming occasions including in-between household chores (21%), in spare moments at work (20%) or whilst travelling on the train or bus, or commuting (18%).

Surprisingly, over 1 in 10 Brits admit to secretly gaming on their phones during work meetings (11%), at weddings (9%), whilst in the bathroom (14%), or during children’s events such as the nativity play or sports games (6%).

We’ll be gaming home for Christmas too, with a third of Brits (32%) admitting they’ll be playing games during their journey home and over half (52%) spending some of the Christmas holidays gaming. The average Brit (14%) will play on at least three days between Christmas Eve and 3rd January, taking refuge from their family Christmas plans.

Gaming is overwhelmingly seen as a positive part of our lives, with 4 in 10 Brits (43%) saying it stimulates the mind and is a good way to manage stress (40%). Almost a quarter say it’s a way of connecting and bringing people together (23%), and over a quarter (26%) suggest it’s beneficial for mental health, particularly for the younger generation (41% for 18 – 34-year-olds).

Psychologist Lee Chambers comments:

“It’s positive to see the nation finding gaming a good way to relax and manage stress, helping to debunk the stereotype around gaming which is arguably seen as unhealthy by some. In fact, there is evidence that video games can in fact improve mental health, and the rise of multi-player experiences provide people with a way to socialise and feel part of a community.”

Smartphones are by far the most popular way to game, with nearly half of gamers (47%) using their smartphones, followed by games consoles (33%) and laptops/PCs (33%). Gamers who use their smartphones do so for convenience (56%), as a good way to pass the time (49%), and as a discreet way to game (19%) where they want to.

Britain’s top 10 gaming occasions:

In-between household chores (21%)

In spare moments at work (20%)

Whilst travelling on the train or bus, or commuting (18%)

While waiting to pick up children up from school and/or clubs (18%)

In the bathroom/toilet (14%)

In a work meeting (10%)

In a hospital or doctor’s surgery (10%)

In bed with our partner (8%)

In the pub / café / restaurant (8%)

At a wedding (8%)

