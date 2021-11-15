ShinyShiny tech round up: Thousands of fake emails sent from real FBI address



A hacker has sent thousands of fake emails from a real FBI address, warning the recipients that their networks were being attacked by a reputable cyber security researcher. The hoax emails were not sent by anyone with access to the FBI’s technology infrastructure, but by someone abusing a misconfigured web portal, the agency has confirmed. In a statement the Federal Bureau of Investigations explained: “No actor was able to access or compromise any data or [personally identifying information] on the FBI’s network. “Once we learned of the incident, we quickly remediated the software vulnerability, warned partners to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks,” it added. Sky News

The amount of child sexual abuse material being found online by expert analysts is fifteen times higher than a decade ago, according to new figures from the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). The online safety organisation has said its analysts are facing a “tidal wave” of abuse material, as it called for the Government to ensure the Online Safety Bill is used to protect children online. According to the figures from the IWF, it has taken action against more than 200,000 websites containing child sexual abuse material this year. Yahoo!

Last year, Oppo unveiled its 125W fast-charging tech, capable of filling a phone’s battery from zero to full in a mere 20 minutes. Now we might know a bit more about some of the handsets that will be carrying the technology in 2022. Well-known tipster @stufflistings (via Notebookcheck.net) has named the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Oppo Find X4, an Oppo N phone and the Reno 8 Pro as some of the handsets that are going to feature 125W fast-charging in the future. Oppo and OnePlus joined forces earlier this year, while Realme is part of the same tech conglomerate. Reno is a sub-brand of Oppo meanwhile, and so you can see why all of these phones are going to be some of the first in line for the new charging capabilities. Tech Radar

U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. The driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by the driver with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “The car went into the wrong lane and I was hit by another driver in the lane next to my lane,” the driver wrote. The vehicle, a 2021 Tesla Model Y small SUV, gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic, according to the complaint. But the car took control and “forced itself into the incorrect lane, creating an unsafe maneuver putting everyone involved at risk,” the driver wrote. AP News

China, home to the world’s auto market, is also the global leader in sales and production of electric vehicles. New data suggest that isn’t about to change anytime soon. Deliveries of electric vehicles more than doubled by 141% in October to 320,000 units, state-run China Daily said Saturday, citing China Passenger Car Association figures. Nearly 19 of every 100 passenger cars sold in the country last month were EVs, including plug-in hybrids. The EV share in October compares with only 5.8% in 2020, according to the newspaper. Forbes

