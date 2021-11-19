Five Reasons Mobile App Entertainment is the Future

In recent years, VR and AR have become one of the primary topics in entertainment technology. However, even hopeful estimates place the advent of VR in the mid to late-2020s. Consumers still lack access to quality VR equipment, while companies from Xbox to Netflix have yet to implement meaningful VR projects.

Instead, the future of entertainment is looking increasingly mobile. Today, there are 2.78 million apps in the Google Play Store, according to Statista. Of these millions of apps, the most popular category is gaming; by 2025, Statista estimates that over 70% of all mobile apps downloaded from Google Play will be games.

As more people invest in quality smartphones and as more cities become Wi-Fi friendly, the options for mobile users expand exponentially. And, looking ahead, VR and AR could both become meaningful aspects of the mobile entertainment and recreation sectors. Here are five reasons why.

Live Options

Though gaming is at the center of arguments about the future of mobile entertainment, the sector encompasses a much wider field. For example, sports betting is one of the biggest industries worldwide that’s currently investing in mobile options for features like live betting and on-the-go analysis.

For example, one FanDuel promo code includes a risk-free bet that can be placed on mobile devices. In fact, the brand’s popularity is largely based on its seamless mobile experience, where bettors can wager live or update their fantasy sports teams while on the go. Brands that lack a functional mobile app are either busy creating one or have fallen by the wayside.

Download Options

Aside from live options, mobile apps can also include downloadable or offline features. This means that even when a user doesn’t have access to Wi-Fi or cell service, they can still play their favorite game or watch their favorite show.

For example, Netflix doesn’t allow users to download any content while using their web browser; in this context, the company is just a streaming service. However, Netflix allows mobile users to download content so they can watch on-the-go. The same goes for other big brands, from HBO Max to Paramount+.

Advances in Graphics & Functionality

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the mobile app market. In fact, it’s the most-downloaded app in the world. Clearly, there’s a growing emphasis on adapting console and PC video games for mobile devices.

Until recently, these types of mobile apps lacked resolution and features to make them viable. In other words, they didn’t work as well with limited screen space and functionality. However, this isn’t the case anymore, with games like DOOM to Crazy Taxi now seeing a resurgence thanks to mobile options.

Content for All Needs

As demonstrated above, mobile entertainment covers activities like sports betting, video streaming (or downloading), and video gaming. This diversity highlights one of the primary reasons various forms of mobile entertainment will continue to evolve: range.

Already, the VR and AR projects mentioned earlier have started to appear. There are experiences like Fulldive VR and games like Titans of Space, as well as AR projects like the game-based Lego AR-Studio and retail shopping app, Wanna Kicks. Looking ahead, mobile apps will provide entertainment of all stripes, with a huge range of options for developers to choose from.

Customization

Just like a PC gamer can create their own setup from scratch, some mobile phones let users customize their hardware and software. While many prefer the Apple iPhone, Android options are much more open for customization.

In terms of hardware, Android phones come with different screen sizes, which may be ideal for video streamers or gamers. In terms of software, there’s greater personalization, whether choosing widgets and theme or opting for a read-only memory (ROM).

These types of features are especially important for avid mobile gamers, who can curate their own mobile device so that it runs better with certain apps. Looking forward, Apple may choose to release mobile devices specific for gamers and other recreational mobile app users. For now, this market belongs to Android.

