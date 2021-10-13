13 best Sporting Photos from CEWE Photo Awards

To showcase our passion for sport across the globe, CEWE has released a collection of new images that celebrate all professional and amateur athletes as part of this year’s CEWE Photo Award, the world’s largest photo competition.

The images range from snowboarders and cyclists to football players and surfers.

The 13 images have been submitted as entries to the sports category in this year’s competition, which aims to celebrate the best photography from across the globe.

The competition, now in its fourth edition, launched for entries in May 2020 and closed in May 2021, and was open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.

Entrants were asked to submit photos that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme.

There were 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel & culture.

Clare Moreton, photo expert at CEWE UK, said:

“We’ve loved seeing so many unique and interesting perspectives from the photos that have been submitted to this year’s CEWE Photo Award. There has been such a fascinating variety across all categories. Here we wanted to celebrate all varieties of sport that we enjoy across the world and showcase the breath-taking images captured that highlight individual talent and sportsmanship.

“We’ve really enjoyed seeing people’s entries to the CEWE Photo Award 2021 and are looking forward to sharing more stunning images from the categories soon.”

For more information about the CEWE Photo Award, visit https://www.cewe.co.uk/cewe- photo-award.html

Below, CEWE shares some of its favourite submissions that celebrate sport across the globe:

It’s a goal – young footballers get the ball in the back of the net during a football match by Hugo Schlussel in Switzerland

Surfing the waves – a group of women surfers time the waves in the ocean perfectly, photographed by Yongxiong Ling in Lidcombe, Australia

A clever silhouette depicts a basketball player throwing a ball in the hoop captured by Zdenek Vosicky in the Czech Republic

Reaching new heights – a snowboarder showcases their talents in a backflip trick photographed by Michael Mauron in Leysin, Switzerland

A tennis ball skims the net during a match in the rain photographed by Pavel Rac in Slany, Czech Republic

In Paris, acrobatic basketball players watch as their teammate jumps high aiming to score, by Simon Alvarez Foucher

An athlete prepares for their turn in a winter sport, photographed by Petr Slavik in Ostersund, Sweden

A racing car races to the finish line at speed leaving just a blur, captured by Alessandro Galli in Abu Dhabi

A young boxer in Accra, Ghana is captured focusing on his training, by Manuel Delgado

A man practises yoga by the water for a peaceful setting in Villeneuve, Switzerland, by Helene Drubay

Riding the waves – a surfer lands perfectly on a wave in Lake Zurich, photographed by Dalia Fichmann

A talented motorcyclist jumps in the air to create a ‘flying’ effect, captured by Conny Muller in Essen, Germany

A cyclist turns a bend surrounded by picturesque mountains, photographed by Alice Das Neves in Chur, Switzerland

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...