Snapchat launches feature for remembering birthdays



Snapchat has launched a new feature to make it fun and easy to remember and celebrate your Snapchat friends’ birthdays!

The Birthdays Mini pulls together a list of all your friends who have allowed their birthday to be seen on Snapchat (instructions on how below), so you can see all the upcoming and recent birthdays, all organised by Zodiac Sign.

You can find the Mini behind the rocket icon in Chat or through the Search bar. Built by Snap, the Birthdays Mini is rolling out globally starting today. You can now wish your friends a happy birthday with unique stickers or send special birthday snaps with Lenses to commemorate their big day. You can even countdown your own birthday.

The Birthdays Mini is the first Snap Mini to introduce this Lens sharing feature. Lens sharing allows Minis to unlock themed Lenses that Snapchatters can send as Snaps or post as Stories. Friends can swipe up to reply and/or join the Mini when they see the post or story.

Snapchat claims the Birthdays Mini makes it easier to see all of your friends’ birthdays in one place, to help you remember important upcoming birthdays, and plan for their special day!

Introduced in June 2020, Snap Minis offer a novel way to create social experiences on Snapchat. Rather than build two separate apps for Android and iOS, partners can build one Game or Mini that launches instantly with no installation required.

The Birthdays Mini joins a portfolio of Minis made by partners and Snap already available on Snapchat:

Movie Tickets by Atom — U.S. Register to Vote by DemocracyWorks Before Your Vote by BallotReady Headspace Prediction Master Let’s Do It Flashcards by Tembo Givingli Invstr StockStars Tastemade Me Do it Poshmark Verishop HBO Max Ding Almost Fun

Instructions on how Snapchatters can allow their birthday to be seen:

Snapchatters can allow their birthday to be seen through Settings > Birthday

Users and their friends’ birth year or age, will not be shown. Individual birth years and age are only visible to the user.

