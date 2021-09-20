Inspiring Fifty UK award – influential women in tech announced
The Inspiring Fifty UK awards, hosted by accelerateHER, has announced 50 trailblazing winners of this year’s contest.
Female co-founders and founders of dynamic, fast growth start-ups were amongst the winning 50 including Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO of food sharing app OLIO and Melinda Nicci, sports psychologist founder and CEO of Baby2Body, the health and wellbeing coaching app for pregnancy and motherhood.
The Inspiring Fifty awards exist to spotlight women excelling in technology careers across the UK and take place at London Tech Week, the largest and most influential tech event in Europe, from 20th – 24th September.
The Inspiring Fifty are important role models for encouraging more girls and women in technology, as well as inspiring future leaders and entrepreneurs to follow in their footsteps.
Supporters of Inspiring Fifty, both men and women, champion women and minorities in tech and value the positive impact that increased diversity has on everything from business growth and innovation to culture and productivity.
Says Elka Goldstein, Interim co-CEO at accelerateHER:
“We are delighted to announce such an impressive array of winners for this year’s Inspiring Fifty UK competition. The judges were blown away by the calibre of entries. It is fantastic to see so many inspirational women excelling in their fields and increasing gender diversity in technology businesses.
“Becoming more inclusive is essential for the tech industry to thrive and evolve. Inspiring Fifty highlights just how many women are the backbone of UK tech businesses today and through this competition we seek to raise awareness of these incredible women that are driving change.”
Adds Natalia Pawlak, COO, MY WARDROBE HQ, COO & Co-Founder, MY VENTURES:
“To be listed alongside such accomplished women is humbling and I’m very grateful to be considered a winner of this year’s Inspiring Fifty. It is a privilege to chosen and I’m delighted to be amongst game-changing women who are not afraid to push boundaries and help make women role models more visible in what is a very male-dominated and hugely competitive sector.”
Inspiring Fifty UK winners 2021
1. Mei Chen, Director, Head of Fashion & Luxury, Alibaba Group
2. Karen Blackett OBE, Country Manager, WPP, CEO, GroupM
3. Dr Larissa Suzuki, Data/AI Practice Lead UKI, Google Cloud
4. Linda Knutsen, Division Head, Exploration, Defence Science & Technology Laboratory
5. Sheree Atcheson, Global Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Valtech
6. May Al-Karooni, CEO & Founder, Globechain
7. Mikela Druckman, CEO & Co-Founder, Greyparrot
8. Melissa Di Donato, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, SUSE
9. Kathleen Breitman, Co-Founder, Tezos
10. Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO, OLIO
11. Yodit Stanton, CEO & Founder, OpenSensors
12. Priya Guha MBE, Venture Partner, Merian Ventures, Member of InnovateUK Council
13. Sherry Coutu CBE, Serial Entrepreneur, Mother, Non-Executive Director, Investor and Philanthropist
14. Maria Pasquale, Co-Founder, UpSpark
15. Tanya Suarez, Founder & CEO, IoT Tribe & BluSpecs
16. Dr. Verena Rieser, Co-Founder & Head of NLP, ALANA AI
17. Natalia Pawlak, COO, MY WARDROBE HQ, COO & Co-Founder, MY VENTURES
18. Kayleigh Oliver, Founder & Developer, Junction 5 Studios
19. Dr Marzia Bolpagni, Head of BIM International – Associate Director, Mace Group
20. Melinda Nicci, CEO, Founder & Chair, Body Collective Group
21. Triin Linamagi, Co-Founder, Sie Ventures
22. Dr Bhavagaya Bakshi, General Practitioner, Obama Leader, Co-Founder & CEO, C the Signs
23. Ana Bakshi, Executive Director, Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford
24. Sonali De Rycker, Partner, Accel
25. Rita Martins, FinTech Partnerships Lead, HSBC
26. Marta Jasinska, CTO, Bloom & Wild
27. Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent
28. Marija Butkovic, Founder & CEO, Women of Wearables, Forbes contributor
29. Saswati Saha Mitra, Research Leader, WhatsApp
30. Evelyn Ngatia, Founder & CEO, TechaWatt Ltd
31. Tanu Chellam, VP Product, Seldon, Chair of the Board of Directors, Rosetta Digital
32. Stephanie Eltz, CEO & Co-Founder, Doctify
33. Rebecca Sparrow, Delivery Director, Centrica
34. Hera Hussain, Founder & CEO, Chayn
35. Dee Saigal, CEO & Creative Director, Erase All Kittens
36. Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury & Fashion, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER and THE OUTNET
37. Rashmy Chatterjee, CEO, ISTARI
38. Tania Boler, CEO & Founder, Elvie
39. Chloe Macintosh, Founder & CEO, Kama
40. Eshita Kabra, Founder & CEO, By Rotation
41. Sonya Barlow, CEO & Founder, LMF Network
42. Katie Grosvenor, Head of Sales, Buy Side, Northern Europe, IAS
43. Yin Noe, CEO & Co-Founder, Savium
44. Renee Watson, Founder & Head of Explosions, The Curiosity Box
45. Chantal Epp, Founder & CEO, ClicknClear
46. Sophie Neary, Group Director, Facebook UK & Ireland
47. Anushka Sharma, Founder, Naaut, Co-Founder, London Space Network
48. Sarah Jane Thomson, CEO & Founder, Discover.film, CEO, First News, Director, Priority One IT Limited
49. Dr Devaki Bhatta, Co-Founder and Director, multiple healthtech/agritech startups
50. Cathy McCabe, Co-Founder & CEO Proximity Insight, Board Member for AIOTI, & Quantum Industry Consortium