Samsung unveils new £1599 foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 3



Samsung launched two new phones, one foldable and one flip-phone, but delayed the launch of the Note 21 ‘phablet’ at its Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will retail for at least £1,599 in the UK – £200 cheaper than the £1,799 charged for the Fold 2. The fourth-generation model (including the unsuccessful first attempt) has a 6.2inch display which unfolds into a 7.6inch tablet-style screen.

The company has focused on software improvements, giving the device more tablet-style features when it is unfolded, such as a taskbar for more convenient app-switching.

It is also Samsung’s first folding phone to support the S-Pen stylus – so users can draw directly on to the flexible display. It’s also water-resistant for the first time.

The smaller Flip 3 – the second version of the Z Flip – has a 6.7in screen that folds in half, making it easier to store in a pocket or purse.

Comments Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com:

“The absence of the Galaxy Note series was notable at this summer’s Samsung Unpacked event, as we are used to seeing regular upgrades to this popular ‘phablet’.

“Instead, Samsung focused on its high-end line of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones, with the hopes of winning over hinged screen sceptics.

“Make no mistake, Samsung is passionate about folding phones becoming mainstream again.

“The addition of stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an interesting new feature – no doubt to make it the next choice for professionals, digital artists and those that enjoy gaming with a stylus. The popular tool was once reserved for its Note series, but it is now also compatible with the S21 Ultra, causing some fans to speculate about the impending retirement of the Note brand.

“The new Fold looks more refined than its predecessors and both the Fold and the Flip are much more durable, meaning that customers won’t feel like they’re taking a risk every time they flip open the phone.

“It’s not all about the size of the screens. A solid array of three rear cameras on the Fold and two on the Flip, means that photo quality is catching up with other flagship models.

“The market for folding phones remains small, but the technology and reliability are improving all the time, making the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a serious challenger for smartphone fans with at least £1,599 in their pockets.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...