Only 1 in 8 Brits have been abroad in 2021, research shows



A study of 2,000 adults found only 12 per cent have managed to escape the UK and get abroad during 2021. Four in 10 have been able to enjoy a ‘staycation’, while another 40 per cent haven’t gone away at all. Just under two thirds (64 per cent) feel the changing isolation and quarantine rules change so often it’s not worth the risk. And 24 per cent feel the booking process is now too confusing, due to the pandemic. The survey, conducted by Malibu Rum, found more than half of Brits (52 per cent) simply miss relaxing when they’re holidaying abroad, while a quarter-long for a sun-kissed tan.

Another 24 per cent enjoy not having to clean up after themselves, while a fifth love nothing more than meeting new people.

Just under one in five adults (19 per cent) have researched into holidays this year – home or abroad – more than usual, due to Covid confusion. And the same amount have longingly gazed at holiday websites and travel brochures even if they knew there was no hope of getting away.

As a result, one in three (32 per cent) feel they ‘need’ a holiday abroad, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll.

The research was commissioned by Malibu Rum, which has launched its own holiday resort in London over the bank holiday weekend at Brick Lane’s Old Truman Brewery.

The ‘Malibu Staycation Vacation’ is billed as the ultimate poolside weekend retreat and was created with the help of Ibiza Weekender veteran David Potts. It will feature a heated pool, pina coladas, a tanning station and a temporary tattoo parlour.

Tickets to the Malibu Staycation Vacation are available now at – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/malibu-vacation-staycation-tickets-166172367023

THE TOP 20 THINGS BRITS MISS ABOUT TRAVELLING ABROAD

1. Relaxing

2. Trying different food & drinks

3. Experiencing different cultures

4. Having more reliable weather than the UK

5. Having a different routine from my usual day to day

6. Experiencing different weather to the UK

7. Not having to cook

8. Visiting beaches

9. Spending the majority of time outdoors

10. Wearing holiday clothes e.g. swimwear, sandals etc

11. Not worrying about what the time is

12. Being with family and friends

13. Watching sunrises and sunsets

14. Not having to clean

15. Spending time in a swimming pool

16. Getting a suntan

17. Swimming in the sea

18. Meeting new people

19. Having cocktails poolside or on the beach

20. Not having to worry about my job

