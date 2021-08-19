Learn All About The Future Proof Careers You Should Consider

Are you thinking about exploring a new career path? Traveling down a new road in your career can be highly beneficial. It can allow you to explore fresh pastures that could be ripe with opportunity. You just need to make sure that you are taking the right steps here. Our recommendation is that you look at careers that are future proof. This means the careers that are going to be safe from future shifts and changes on the market. Before we explore what careers could be safe and in high demand over the next few years, it’s important to understand the facts that will cause changes to the job market.

For instance, you might want to think about issues with automation. Automation is not a new factor impacting the job market, but it is having more drastic results. For instance, thanks to machine learning, it’s possible to automate processes that are quite complex. This does include options like managing invoices. Instead of hiring an accountant to automate your invoices, you could potentially automate the process with the right software. That’s something to be aware of if you are thinking about working in the world of accounting. It’s likely that this career will quickly become irrelevant in the wake of more advanced software entering the market.

Then, it’s worth noting the significance of COVID. One might think that the concerns of COVID and the impact it could have on the economy are behind us. However, that’s just not the case. If you don’t believe this, then it’s worth looking at the state of the movie industry. The movie industry is trying to bounce back but films have already been delayed. Customers are not too sure about whether they want to be in social situations right now. So any business model that relies on face to face interactions or large crowds is still on a slippery slope.

So, what careers should you be focused on right now? Well, there are a few options worth exploring.

Medicine

First, you might want to turn your attention to medicine. You don’t have to look far to find reports of skill shortages in medicine right now. Even before COVID, hospitals were struggling to find the staff they needed to fill key positions. This is only going to get worse as time marches on because we’re at the precipice of a massive labor movement. People are no longer willing to work in jobs that they consider to provide low levels of pay.

This means that for people who are determined and passionate, there are lots of exciting job opportunities on the market in the medical world. You just need to make sure that you do have the right qualifications for a career like this. Online masters nursing programs are great because it means that you can complete your qualifications remotely.

Of course, you do need to make sure that you are suited for a career like this. Don’t be fooled into thinking that you can’t be squeamish to work in medicine. You can, it just depends on the role that you want to take on.

IT





You could also think about taking on a role in the IT sector. Of all the sectors on the market today, the IT industry is expected to grow the most over the next few years. It could jump 25% by 2030 so this means that the market is ripe for those looking to take their career up a notch.

Companies are always in need of IT support solutions. One factor to bear in mind here is that a lot of businesses these days are hiring outsourcing solutions or freelancers. So, if you are pursuing this career possibility, then you need to make sure that you think about either working for an outsourcing company or freelancing. Freelancing will provide you with more – you guessed it – freedom, in this particular sector. So, it does make sense to explore this possibility. However, you do have to be prepared for all the responsibilities that come with being a sole trader. For instance, you will need to make sure that you are handling your taxes yourself.

You’ll also need to think about the role in IT that you want to take on. IT is still going to be shaped by automated technology because of course it is. However, the vital difference is that IT professionals are likely to work with automated solutions and understand how to use them rather than being replaced by them. Coders for instance, are going to have a role in the industry for quite some time.



Wellness Professionals

Next, you should think about working as a wellness professional. There are a wide range of different jobs in the wellness industry that could be perfect for you. For instance, you might want to think about working as a personal trainer

You might think that there is limited demand for personal trainers on the market right now, but you would be surprised. It’s important to understand that personal trainers are being sought out by clients right now. People want to get back in shape after their progress grinded to a halt during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are working as a wellness professional, then it’s important to focus on building your personal brand. This is what determines whether customers want to use your services. They want to understand who you are and what you can offer to them that is different from others in similar positions.

Wellness pros could also benefit from the right unique selling point. This could include a specific type of exercise that they offer over other personal trainers on the market or a unique set of qualifications. For instance, many of the most successful PTs have qualifications in nutrition and diet.

Marketing

Finally, it could be worth exploring a career in marketing. This is another career that isn’t going to disappear anytime soon. Businesses are always going to need marketing solutions to ensure that their brand gets the right level of attention on the market.

Despite the fact that marketing won’t disappear, it will almost certainly shift significantly over the next decade. This is already starting to happen and the majority of the content which is published online is in the form of video footage. So, if you are planning on entering into the marketing world, then you should be focused on honing your skills in video promotion. The right focus here will guarantee that you are an asset to any marketing company that you might want to work for.

Of course, this isn’t the only element that you should be focusing on for a successful marketing career. You might also want to think about learning more about social media. As with other business possibilities, building up your brand will be important. You need to be able to show that you can use social media to build up a following and help a brand grow to new heights on the market. If you don’t understand social networking, you will always struggle to stand out in this particular sector.

We hope this helps you understand everything that you need to consider if you are keen to future proof your career. The careers that we have explored below could be perfect if you want to ensure that you are in a stronger position with your career. It will mean that you don’t have to worry about your career disappearing after just a few years.

Do note that most careers will never fade completely. It’s just worth understanding that some careers are always going to be more stable than others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...