5 Things Your Business is (Probably) Getting Wrong About Marketing



Small businesses need to get marketing right. It is marketing that drives traffic and encourages customers to make a purchase, so if you don’t do it right, your business is doomed to fail.

It’s unfortunate then, that so many businesses get their marketing strategies so consistently wrong. Hopefully, you’re not one of them, but if you’re doing any of the things below, you could be, and you’re going to want to make a few changes!

1. Not spending money on a decent website

In the internet age, your company’s website is its business card, and as such, it needs to make a great first impression. If you’re using a basic template that you’ve barely updated if your website isn’t optimized for mobiles; if it’s difficult to navigate; if it’s filled with poor content, well you’re going to find that no one is interested. Spend a little more on a bespoke solution, ensure it works for everyone, and update it regularly with great content, and you’ll surely be more successful.

2. Not hiring a niche-specific marketing agency

If your business employs a marketing agency to help you bring in the customers, but it’s a general company and not a niche-specific one like medsolve.com.au for medical businesses or https://digitalmunkey.co.uk/ for estate agents, for example, then you’re doing it wrong.

Niche-specific marketing agencies are likely to perform far better for you because they know the industry inside and out. They know who your customers are and what they want and they can help you reach them far more effectively.

3. Not researching the competition

If you don’t know what the competition is doing, you can’t beat them. If you want your marketing efforts to be the most persuasive, study what all of your competitors are doing, and do the same, but better. You should never copy your competitors, but by seeing what they do well and where they fail, you can tailor your own approach to beat them at their own game.

4. Not getting to know your target audience

Don’t know who your target audience are? How are you going to persuade them to give you the time of day, let alone any of their hard-earned money? If you want to run a successful marketing campaign, you need to spend a lot of time finding out who wants to buy your products, how old they are, what sorts of interests and hobbies they have, what kinds of colors appeal to them, whether they prefer comedy or a more serious approach, and a million other things. Only then can you get them onside with a perfectly tailored campaign.

5. Trying to appeal to everyone

If you try to appeal to everyone, you will just end up appealing to no one. Unless it’s a basic item that everyone needs, you need to have an angle, a personality, and a very clear idea of what you’re offering to the customer. You need to be niche or you’ll end up being insipid, uninspiring, and not selling very much at all.

Avoid these mistakes at all cost and your marketing efforts will be much more successful in the future.

