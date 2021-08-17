Amazing Films Everyone Should Watch at Least Once



The movie-making machine that is the film industry has been pretty busy of late pumping out superhero movies. They’re pretty good ones, but there are certain films that just stand the test of time and can be considered legendary. In other words, they’re a must-watch for any film fan, unless they’ve watched them already. So, if you’re on the hunt for amazing movies then here are some suggestions:

The Godfather II

With so many abhorrent sequels Godfather II can serve as an example of how to make a great sequel. It continues the story of Michael Corleone as the head of the Corleone family. He’s a lot different Don than his father and you’ll notice that when you see the story of Vito throughout the film. As per the story of the previous film, Michael has already moved the family to Vegas.

Not only is the Godfather II a great sequel, but it’s also a great story. There’s an attempt on Michael’s life and throughout the film, he’ll look for the traitor while he’s closing a business deal with Hyman Roth. You’ll see how both Michael and Vito deal with the challenges of being a Don and making a name for themselves.

Casino Royale

Daniel Craig had big shoes to fill when he stepped into the role of James Bond. With Casino Royale, he cemented his reputation as a great actor. In this movie Bond goes after LeChiffre played by Mads Mikkelsen. The poker game is what makes this movie amazing along with the entire selection of actors and actresses. The twist in the movie will get you as strong as it gets Bond and from that moment one, he’ll know better than to trust someone. Casino Royale is an exhilarating thriller and action film and arguably one of the best modern movies, that’s why it has a legendary status.

The King’s Speech

This is another modern addition to the list of legendary movies. It stars Colin Firth in the role of King George VI. The thing about this king is that he needs to make a speech, but has a speech impediment that stops him from doing so. Geoffrey Rush plays the role of Lionel, a self-taught speech therapist who helps the king speak fluently and deliver a brilliant speech. It’s a great movie because of its simple story. Besides the 2 big names mentioned before you’ll also see Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Gambon, and Guy Pierce.

Airplane

If you’re ever looking for a movie that will have you laughing out loud then consider Airplane. This is a brilliant comedy starring Leslie Nielsen that will have you fighting for breath from the start until the finish.

