CBD Oil Benefits and Uses

Among the many health trends that have emerged in recent years, CBD products have been among the most popular. As CBD has shifted from being a mysterious, cannabis-related product to a more commonly recognized name, there has been increasing innovation in the realm of CBD. These days, you can find CBD water, CBD muscle rubs, and CBD bath bombs at health stores, while niche bars are serving CBD-infused cocktails. Before you start exploring the fancier and more obscure products, start with one of the most common forms of CBD: CBD oil. With that said, what is CBD oil, how does it work, and what are its potential benefits?

What is CBD oil?

CBD is an extract from the hemp plant. Cannabidiol, the full name for CBD, is one of two compounds found in cannabis that is believed to offer health benefits. THC is the other compound and is also the trigger behind the “high” experienced with marijuana. Although research is still evolving to develop a more concrete understanding of CBD, many users believe that it alleviates symptoms related to anxiety and aches and pains in the body without causing the psychoactive side effects commonly associated with marijuana.

CBD oil contains CBD mixed with a carrier oil, such as hemp seed or coconut oil, and is available in a range of potencies and flavors. You can also purchase other products infused with CBD, such as gummies, capsules, and lotions. It is important to conduct research about brands of CBD oil from a reputable source, such as CBD Nerds. At cbdnerds.com, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of CBD basics, as well as reviews on CBD products and brands, among other useful information. CBD products haven’t all received approval from the FDA, which means that products may be grown using chemicals or may contain harmful additives. Always read labels carefully to look for organic, pesticide-free products.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

While it is still unclear exactly how CBD works, it is believed to influence a variety of receptors in the brain. CBD activates the adenosine, vanilloid, and, serotonin receptors in the body, as well as receptors that are responsible for regulating body temperature, pain perception, and inflammation of the body. To expand, CBD is thought to interact with the glycine receptors, which regulate serotonin hormones, and the opioid receptors, which regulate pain. As such, CBD oil has become popular among individuals seeking relief from mood disorders, sore and achy muscles, and those simply looking to relax.

Other potential benefits of CBD include overcoming sleep issues, reducing severity childhood epilepsy, intervening with opioid addictions, and helping you feel more awake and alert. All of these theoretical boosts from CBD are derived from their interaction with brain receptors and are dependent on many factors, including potency and strain of CBD. This natural, non-addictive, non-psychoactive supplement may be a low-impact way to boost your overall wellness.

How is CBD oil used?

If you’ve decided to experiment with CBD oil, there are a number of ways to use it. Typically sold in small bottles, you can choose to take the CBD oil directly from the dropper by placing the correct dosage under your tongue and leaving it there for some time. If you’re taking CBD oil to reduce anxiety, ingesting it directly is recommended as it reaches your blood stream quickly. Adding a few drops of CBD oil into a cup of tea or a smoothie is another great way to use it. CBD oil can also be mixed in with a variety of other products, depending on what you’re using it for. For example, add a few drops of the oil into your face wash, face oil, or lotion, and use it regularly as part of your beauty routine. Thought to have anti-inflammatory effects, CBD may reduce acne and improve your complexion.

Regardless of how you choose to use CBD, always make sure to consult a doctor before using it. A professional can inform you of any potential side effects that CBD products may have on you, depending on specific health conditions you have. Compare the benefits of different forms of CBD. CBD isolate only contains CBD and no other compounds from the hemp plant, while full-spectrum CBD contains other compounds, including low levels of THC. Start with low doses and explore the potential use of CBD in your wellness routine.