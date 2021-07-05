5 future developments in AR & VR that we can’t wait for



Advances in technology have unlocked endless possibilities that we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago. One of them is the ease with which you can access an Irish casino online and play your favourite casino games anytime, anywhere! Another is the adoption and application of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in various sectors.

In 2021, we have seen AR and VR shift from being considered niche technologies to having more mainstream applications. So what does the future hold for these two technologies? Here are some of the developments and trends we are likely to witness in 2021 and beyond.

1. VR Education

One of the most likely applications of VR in the near future is in education. With education having been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, distance learning became an important option. By harnessing the immersive nature of VR, we can greatly enhance students’ experience through this mode of learning.

Recent research has predicted that the value of VR in education will be more than £5 billion by 2023. This may be true due to the numerous benefits that this technology offers. Key among them is that VR will stimulate students’ interest and engagement levels, which is crucial for achieving learning goals.

2. Theme Park Rides With AR Integration

Before 2020, a visit to a theme park to enjoy rides and games was a popular activity for many people. Then COVID-19 came, and health authorities had to impose social distancing rules in order to minimize the disease’s spread. Although life is slowly returning to normal, some restrictions still limit the fun and excitement to be had.

In 2021, we are already seeing AR being used to attract visitors back to these theme parks. For example, the Legoland New York theme park will reopen this year, and it will feature an AR ride. Accessible to all ages, the ride will see visitors transformed into Lego minifigures through AR technology.

3. VR 360 Marketing

We are also likely to see VR being used in 360 marketing in the near future. This is where a business integrates 360-degree scenes into its marketing advertisements. These scenes will allow customers to get realistic views of travel destinations, hotel rooms or property they are hoping to buy.

This technology will offer marketing at its best. With VR 360 marketing, businesses won’t just be offering static pictures but an entire experience through immersive virtual tours. This means that once a customer enters the 360 environment, they will be more motivated to make a purchase hence leading to increased sales for businesses.

4. 5G Integration into AR

The introduction of 5G mobile networks has been a trending topic for some years now. As a fifth-generation network, 5G will offer faster speeds and better connection than its predecessor 4G. This means that the experience of using AR technology, where virtual objects are superimposed into what we see around us, will be enhanced.

For example, the UK government recently pledged to fund The Green Planet AR app fronted by broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough. The app will allow users to see a holographic video of Sir David. He will appear alongside detailed graphics of various plants and animals when users visit particular locations in the UK such as Kew Gardens. Since AR requires faster data speeds, it is evident that the app will utilize the power of 5G for smooth operation.

5. Smart Glasses With AR Integration

Smart AR glasses have been around for almost a decade now. However, they have not received a good reception or wide adoption among consumers. Nevertheless, with new product releases expected this year, there’s a promising future for AR smart glasses. The affordability of these glasses will also improve hence increasing their accessibility to all.

Going forward in 2021, we also expect to see AR technology transforming how we browse the internet. For example, Facebook is planning to release their smart glasses that integrate Augmented Reality technology soon. The company’s CEO says that the gadget will be fully connected and will offer increased functionality,

Conclusion

There you have it. The aforementioned are some of the AR and VR developments to look out for this year and beyond. You can also expect to witness even more applications for these technologies. Some of these might include AR remote assistance, AR indoor navigation and VR attendance at live sports events.

The adoption of VR and AR in education, marketing and elsewhere shows that these technologies are here to stay. COVID-19 restrictions may have stalled many plans but with things returning to normal, we can now look forward to some exciting developments.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...