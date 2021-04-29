Wellness app spending to rise 15% to £1.6bn in 2021



After a record-breaking 2020, the velocity of some mobile wellness apps has slowed down considerably. But top apps in the segment, particularly under the telehealth subcategory, will continue to enjoy elevated demand throughout 2021.

According to the research data analyzed and published by ComprarAcciones.com, the top telehealth apps in the US had a surge of 33% in first-time downloads, hitting 7 million installs in Q1 2021. For the top 100 wellness apps, monthly active users shot up by 26% in January and 25% in February.

Based on an Allied Market Research report, the global patient-centric healthcare app market was $4.73 billion in 2019. Between 2020 and 2027, it is projected to grow at a 37.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $64.33 billion.

Revenue from UK’s Top 100 Wellness Apps Soared by 82% in Q1 2021 to $45 Million

To a greater extent, the pandemic accelerated the growth of telehealth apps than other wellness app categories. Its app downloads remained consistent throughout 2020. On the other hand, workout and running app adoption skyrocketed during quarantine months. But the performance was short-lived, and they continue struggling with adoption.

In Europe, the top 100 wellness apps generated $45 million in consumer spending in January 2021, up by 134% YoY. For Q1 2021, the UK led growth in the region, raking in $45 million after an 82% YoY increase. Germany also performed remarkably posting a 72% upsurge to $25 million.

According to Sensor Tower, the popularity of top wellness apps will remain high in 2021. The research firm projects a 15% uptick in spending from $1.4 billion in 2019 to $1.6 billion in 2021.

In April 2020, the number of monthly active users rose by a record 44%. Worldwide downloads for the first time topped 200 million, more than double the previous month’s total. Monthly spending crossed $100 million in March 2020 and stayed above that for the rest of 2020.

In 2021, the apps will post a 42% increase in downloads from 730 million in 2019 to over 1 billion.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones. com/blog/2021/04/29/consumer- spending-on-top-wellness-apps- to-rise-by-15-yoy-to-1-6- billion-in-2021/

