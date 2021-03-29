ShinyShiny Health Round Up: NHS uses AI to spot future heart attacks



The NHS is using artificial intelligence to treat patients at risk of a heart attack, years before they strike. CaRi-Heart can spot minor problems undetected by routine scans, Oxford University researchers say, identifying inflammation and scarring in the lining of blood vessels that supply the heart. The tool is being rolled out at 15 hospitals around the country. And the NHS hopes up to 350,000 patients could benefit every year. About three out of every four patients who have a generic computer-assisted tomography (Cat) scan after chest pains are given the all-clear. “The beauty of our technology is that it will not only save countless lives but it is incredibly simple,” former British Heart Foundation researcher Dr Cheerag Shirodaria, who worked on the project, said. BBC

Looking up symptoms on the Internet can actually slightly improve your ability to diagnose illness based on its symptoms without increasing anxiety, a study has found. Researchers from the US tested the ability of 5,000 volunteers to diagnose an illness, based on a given list of symptoms, before and after consulting the web. The findings fly in the face of the commonly-given advice to avoid consulting ‘Dr Google’ before visiting a GP’s clinic. Doctors have feared that looking up symptoms online may act to raise peoples’ anxiety levels, a phenomenon dubbed ‘cyberchondria‘. While the new findings suggest that this may not be the case, the team warned that the study did not look at self-diagnosis, in which people may react differently. Daily Mail.