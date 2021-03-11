Friday feeling kicks in at exactly 2.52pm, claims poll!



The Friday feeling now officially starts at 2:52pm – as Brits switch their attention from emails and homework, to chatting about plans for the weekend.

A poll of 2,000 adults found the top signs of the Friday feeling kicking in include being less pressured with work, studies, and homeschooling (35 per cent), having music on (26 per cent), and work emails getting quieter (25 per cent).

More than three in five adults agreed it’s important to have something to look forward to on Fridays – especially during lockdown. A third have also made more effort with their household to spend Friday evenings together than they did prior to the pandemic.

Similarly, 38 per cent appreciate the ‘Friday feeling’ more now than in ‘normal’ times.

The study also found despite lockdown, almost half said Fridays are still exciting and 45 per cent try to have evening plans with their household to mark the weekend. Such activities include enjoying a meal together (45 per cent), watching a film (47 per cent) and partaking in online quizzes (17 per cent).

Other popular ways to mark the weekend are making cocktails (16 per cent) and playing board games (22 per cent).

Prior to lockdown, the evening was typically spent being out for drinks (26 per cent), socialising with colleagues (12 per cent) or having a night in with friends (20 per cent).

Now, two-thirds spend their Friday nights with their partner, while 30 per cent enjoy downtime with their children.

People make Fridays different to the other days of the week by finishing work earlier (14 per cent), going to bed later (23 per cent) and dressing more casually (11 per cent).

And 38 per cent are more likely to cook and eat with their family than on any other night.

A further tenth of those polled via OnePoll want to continue to have quality time with their household on Fridays when lockdown is over.

Says Sarah Hanley for Old El Paso, which commissioned the study:

“There’s no doubt Friday nights have greatly changed for the nation in the past year.

“But the research shows it’s more important than ever to make plans to look forward to when the week ends.

“Despite our homes becoming our offices and classrooms, it’s encouraging that Fridays have a more fun and relaxed atmosphere in households.

“From watching films together, to cooking and eating tasty meals as a family, it’s important to mark the start of the weekend and we’re on a mission to make Fridays the most fun night of the week.

“That’s why we’re encouraging families and households to reclaim their Friday nights and kick off the weekend together in style with Fajita Friday.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...