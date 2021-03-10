10 Ways To Protect Your Business From Cyber Attacks



Businesses of all types need robust cybersecurity protection, to stay safe from online threats. Cyber attacks can result in several different types of damage, including damaged reputation, lost data, or financial losses. There are many steps that you can take to protect your company. From cyber insurance to advanced authentication, let’s consider some of the most important methods of cyber protection.

1 . VPN Firewall

Cybercriminals may attempt to exploit or intercept your VPN connection. By using a VPN firewall, you’ll stop these cyber attackers in their tracks. A VPN firewall can be software, hardware, or a combination of the two. The device ensures that only those who are authorized can access the VPN.

A VPN firewall allows users to encrypt their comms data, whether at home, at the office, or elsewhere. Using a VPN firewall helps you to prevent brute force cyber attacks, and ensures staff cannot access harmful sites when they are logged in.

2. Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication is a type of security software, helping to prevent unauthorized access to employee accounts. MFA software asks employees to verify their identity in two or three ways, before allowing them to log in. Generally, the first authentication method is a strong password, and the second a one-time code sent to a mobile device. Some types of MFA software include a third step that uses biometric testing, for instance, a fingerprint.

With these extra layers, it’s far more difficult for attackers to get access to your network. Even if a cybercriminal has managed to acquire a password, without the SMS access code, they will be unable to login to the account.

3. Password Management Software

Password Management Software is an application that stores and protects your online credentials. You can also use the software to generate passwords. All passwords are kept within the encrypted database, a single master password is used to access them all.

Users only need to remember one password, meaning that it’s easier to use different and complex passwords for different accounts and sites. The software can also notify users of phishing websites. A password manager does not autocomplete your password unless it detects a legit site.

4. Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance helps to protect individuals and businesses from cyber hacks and data breaches. If your business suffers a cyber-attack, cyber insurance can help you to recuperate some of the losses, whether lost revenue or data.

Cyber insurance policies will cover third-party and first-party losses, including reputational costs, financial expenses, or electronic systems that have been corrupted or stolen. A cyber insurance policy can cover the expenses involved to investigate cybercrime. The policy can also support businesses to recover data, restore computers, and cover downtime losses.

5. Create An Incident Response Roadmap

No business wants to experience a cyberattack, but it’s best to be prepared, so you can minimize the damage. Create a strong incident response roadmap, outlining the steps you will take to ensure damage control, and get your company back up and running. Ensure that you devise a comms plan for external stakeholders and internal stakeholders. Another key advantage of having cyber insurance is that it can streamline the incident response process.

6. Provide Fantastic Training

According to Info Security Magazine, ‘Human error caused 90% of cyber data breaches in 2019.’ Human error makes it easy for attackers to break into encrypted channels and steal personal and sensitive data. Employees often make costly mistakes that put their business at risk. To reduce the risk of mistakes, businesses can support their staff by offering cyber security courses.

With the right cybersecurity training, you can help your staff to improve their knowledge, and learn how to identify threats. As criminal practices become more advanced, businesses must take steps to improve their defenses.

7. Automatic Software Updates

Ensure that any software you use is programmed to update automatically. Newer versions of software offer bug fixes and improved security features. Running older software applications could leave you more vulnerable to an attack. With the latest software, it’s less likely that hackers will be able to steal your data.

8. Advanced Anti-Malware Software

Malware is a file or program that causes harm to a user or their computer device. There are many different kinds of malware including spyware, viruses, or Trojan horses. Malicious software programs like these are designed to encrypt or steal data, or secretly monitor computer activity. Anti-malware software uses sandboxing, behaviour tracking, and malware removal, to protect the user and their device.

Sandboxing: This technique supports the user by isolating any suspicious files. The sandbox removes threats and allows legit files.



This technique supports the user by isolating any suspicious files. The sandbox removes threats and allows legit files. Behaviour Tracking: This method seeks to identify malware based on behaviour and character. Behaviour monitoring streamlines the malware detection process because it doesn’t need to view or scan the file.



This method seeks to identify malware based on behaviour and character. Behaviour monitoring streamlines the malware detection process because it doesn’t need to view or scan the file. Removal: The last stage is removing the malware, to protect the computer from damage.

9. Know The Threats

Learning about cybersecurity threats helps individuals to become more vigilant and create action plans. Social Engineering Attacks have become more frequent over the last few years, but what exactly are they? Social engineering is used to describe malicious activities, carried out by human interaction. These attacks are designed to trick users into giving away sensitive data or making security mistakes. One of the key social engineering techniques is ‘scareware’. Scareware sends fictitious threats to users, informing them that their computer is infected with a virus. The user is then encouraged to install software that corrupts their device or steals data.

10. Correct Disposal Of Old Hardware

When you are disposing of old hardware ensure that you use a security company. Remember that your old hardware will include sensitive data that you don’t want falling into the wrong hands. Old hardware needs to be destroyed or wiped of data. Failure to do so could leave your business vulnerable.

Protecting your online business involves many different considerations. Whether it’s cyber security, reputation management, or legal protection, businesses must take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their assets.

