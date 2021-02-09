Over half of Brits admit to getting frisky in their car



Ever wondered what gets the British people’s motors running? Well, now we know. Over half (55%) of 2,000 drivers surveyed admitted to getting ‘intimate’ in their car, rising to 61% of men.

The research by Auto Trader, a digital marketplace for new and used cars, also found that those in Sunderland were the friskiest in the UK with a whopping 80% admitting to doing the deed in their car, while Cardiff was at the other end of the spectrum with just 37%.

It seems Brits are having a love affair with their cars. Two thirds (64%) admitted to being in love with their motor, whilst one in five (22%) said they loved their car more than their partner. A further 23% would even spend more money on their car than their partner – not great for neglected spouses with Valentine’s Day around the corner.

Proving romance isn’t entirely dead, over a quarter (27%) said they’ve given their cars pet names. However, some die-hards out there (18%) claimed they’d rather break up with their partner than sell their car.

When asked what it was exactly that they loved so much about their car, almost a third (29%) admitted it was its size while one in five (18%) claimed it was the way the car made them feel! Sadly, this Valentine’s Day, there will be some lonely hearts out there, with over a third of Brits (35%) admitting to regretting getting rid of an old car as they loved it or missed it greatly.

Finally, Auto Trader’s research found the top ten sexiest cars as voted for by the British public. In order of most sexy, they are:

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Jaguar F-Type Aston Martin DB4 De Tomaso P72 Ferrari 812 Superfast Bugatti Chiron Ford Mustang 390 GT Chevrolet Corvette Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Mercedes-Benz SL300 Gullwing

Says Auto Trader’s Rory Reid:

“I’m not surprised so many Brits have admitted to such a naughty act in their car – as a nation, we’re definitely passionate about our motors. Whether you’re looking for a hot ride, or a dependable runner, it’s important to do your research when looking for your next car so you can find the right match for you.”

Ready for a new match? Visit https://www.autotrader.co.uk/new-cars.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...