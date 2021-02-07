7 Lighting Tips to Boost Your Well-being

Most people are spending more time at home at the moment so it’s crucial to optimise indoor lighting to boost your well-being. In order to do this, you need to take into consideration the function of the space, the amount of natural light, and the ambience you want to create. If you’re working from home you need the right lighting to increase comfort and productivity. During the evenings, you may prefer more relaxing lighting to ease tension after a long day. Here are seven lighting tips to boost your well-being.

Plan lighting for the purpose of the space

The right lighting for your space all depends on how you’re going to use it. Work and study areas will need brighter blue lights for example, and as much natural light as possible. This will improve your comfort and enable you to concentrate. You’ll be more productive and motivated as a result. Here are some tips on how to choose the best lighting for your home office. For a relaxing living room setting, on the other hand, a mix of warmer lights will help you unwind.

Spot shiny surfaces that cause glare

Bright light such as spotlights and recessed lighting can cause glare if they point towards shiny surfaces. Glare can cause eyestrain and headaches and this makes it difficult to work or study. You may also have difficulty seeing the computer screen. This can be irritating while you’re trying to focus. Rearrange your lighting to reduce glare by looking out for these types of surfaces. Here are a few more tips to reduce glare and eyestrain.

Maximise natural light

One of the downsides to working from home is the lack of exposure to natural light. This unfortunately has a detrimental effect on your physical and mental well-being. Plan your home office to space to maximise natural light. You could place your desk near a window or use mirrors and white walls to reflect the light. If you don’t get much natural light in your home you can invest in bulbs that give a similar effect. Opt for LED daylight bulbs, for example.

Choose window coverings carefully

Choose the right shutters and blinds to let in the natural light. Adjustable blinds or shutters are a good option because you can easily create a balance. You can partly close them to block a glare but still let the natural light through. To give you an idea, check out the collection at shuttercraft.co.uk. Their extensive range of shutters and blinds will help you create the right atmosphere you need for any room.

Match the colour to the ambience

You can use coloured lighting to create certain moods. Bulbs produce a different amount of red or blue light depending on the type. The wattage will also affect the power of the light. Cool blue light is better if you want to stay alert, for example, as it simulates daylight. Warm red light has a calming effect instead. You can also buy LEDs that change colour automatically. Here are some examples of how to use coloured lighting in the home.

Add a personal touch

Your home is your safe space and it should make you feel happy. Have some fun decorating it with light and add a few of your own creative touches. You could try upcycling old lampshades and decorating them with recycled materials. Make an interesting light sculpture from unused household items. You can turn literally anything into an amazing creation. Try putting a bulb in a fancy liquor bottle, or turning an old teapot upside down as a lampshade. If you’re stuck for ideas check out these repurposed lighting projects for inspiration.

Consider a statement piece

Lighting can make an awesome statement piece and brighten up your space in more ways than one. You could splash out on a designer piece, or have a look round charity or antique shops for something vintage. If you’re the creative type, you could even make your own. Here are some striking statement lighting ideas for you to choose from. Your decor affects your mood, so you want to create a space that inspires you.

The lighting in your home is more than simply functional. It allows you to highlight the parts of your decor and architecture you’re most proud of. It also helps to set certain moods depending on the purpose of the space. Give your home a lighting upgrade this year. It must just brighten up your mood as well as your interior.

