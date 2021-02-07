7 in 10 Brits enjoy ‘me-time’ during pandemic
Brits have learned to give themselves more ‘me-time’ during the pandemic, with watching a film and decluttering the house among the top ways to unwind.
Research polling 2,000 adults found 72 per cent regularly manage to enjoy some alone time, with soaking in suds, taking a nap and listening to music also popular ways to relax. Other solo activities include shopping online, going for a run or downloading podcasts.
A third of adults feel they have become better at finding time for themselves as they look to cope with the stress of the global pandemic. And 45 per cent feel it is more important than ever before to indulge during this downtime to make the most of it.
It also emerged the average adult gets a blissful 43 minutes a day to themselves, with those aged 24 and under the most likely to dedicate a whole day to going solo. The study found that adults of all ages believe ‘me time’ should do exactly what it says on the tin and be spent alone and not with other people.
More than half (54 per cent) use the time to purely relax, with 27 per cent usually ending their me-time feeling more positive, according to the survey carried out via OnePoll.
But 65 per cent feel they tend to put others’ needs before their own, which means they don’t spend time doing what they want. And 46 per cent, perhaps unsurprisingly, found their me-time opportunities much more valuable after having children.
It also found those aged 25 to 34 get the least ‘me time’ alone – with just 35 minutes every day.
A spokesperson for Fox’s Biscuits, which commissioned the research, said: “We all need a bit of me-time as it is important for our personal wellbeing.
“Our lives are busy and we need those opportunities to unwind. As a nation, we’ve become great at maximising those moments, no matter how short they are.”
THE TOP 50 WAYS BRITS SPEND THEIR ME-TIME
1. Read a book
2. Go for a walk
3. Watch a film
4. Listen to music
5. Have a cup of tea
6. Have a bath
7. Watch daytime TV
8. Take a nap
9. Gardening
10. Do absolutely nothing
11. Watch a box set
12. Catch up with a friend
13. Have a shower
14. Go shopping (in store or online)
15. Listen to the radio
16. Read a magazine
17. Go on social media
18. Eat some food
19. Complete a puzzle
20. Treat themselves to a biscuit
21. Play video games
22. Indulge in a hobby
23. Have a nice snack
24. Complete a crossword
25. Spend time with a pet
26. Cook
27. Bake
28. Declutter their house
29. Do crafts
30. Treat themselves to some quality food
31. Do some home DIY
32. Listen to a podcast
33. Go to the hairdresser or do their hair
34. Go for a run
35. Go to the gym
36. Declutter their wardrobe
37. Take themselves out to lunch
38. Do some yoga
39. Meditate
40. Play an instrument
41. Go for a swim
42. Have an at-home beauty treatment / pamper
43. Learn a new hobby
44. Play a sport
45. Go to the library
46. Write
47. Go to a museum
48. Unplug from all technology
49. Go for a massage
50. Paint