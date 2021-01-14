L’Oréal unveils Water Saver for eco-friendly hair washing

If you love your gadgets you’ll be well aware that this week is CES, where literally hundreds of new consumer electronics products are unveiled. Usually, it’s held in Las Vegas conference halls but this year it’s all online, writes Ashley Norris of Transition Earth.

One of the most impressive new eco-friendly gadgets is the Wayer Saver from L’Oréal, which is designed to change the way that you wash your hair improving efficiency and effectiveness while saving a load of water in the process. The system apparently offers an 80% reduction on the amount of water used when hair washing.

This model is designed to use in salons – it will be rolled out in New York and Paris this year – but a home version is on its way. In fact, the company claims the device will save up to one billion gallons of water per year when it has been installed globally in the coming years,

The Water Saver was created through a partnership between the L’Oréal Technology Incubator and the Swiss environmental innovation company Gjosa.

According to L’Oréal the system incorporates the company’s “century-long legacy of formulation expertise with Gjosa’s core water-optimizing technology that applies the principle of fractioning used in rocket engines to water flows. Water droplets collide according to a defined direction and uniform distribution. This reduces their size and accelerates their speed, ensuring every drop of water is used in the hair washing and rinsing process while making shampoos, conditioners, and other treatments easier to rinse.”

Key features of the L’Oréal Water Saver device include:

High water velocity and 80% water reduction compared to standard hair washing: the L’Oréal Water Saver platform uses two litres per minute, compared to the household standard eight litres, and with no detectable difference in pressure.

Patented Cloud Cleansing—a brand-new haircare experience: by infusing specially designed, micronized haircare formulas directly into the water stream, L’Oréal Water Saver creates droplets that are 10 times smaller, for better absorption and faster rinsing.

Data dashboard and impact reporting: Water and cost-saving data is tracked in an accompanying dashboard that provides salon owners with a history of treatments in addition to tracking reduction of water, energy and cost.

