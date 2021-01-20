Analysis Reveals Top Gambling Movies Of All Time

Do you feel a pull to watch gambling movies?

Well, you are not alone! Many movie enthusiasts, actors, filmmakers, producers, and online gamers feel the same way. Watching gambling movies is equally as thrilling as playing any casino game, whether online or offline.

Believe it or not, some of the top gambling movies of all time can gobsmack you!

From the sounds of ‘ka-chang,’ exhilarating cheering crowds, to the thrill of big stacks, or seeing a charismatic protagonist stuck in a balls-up situation, and the nail-biting drama, everything can overwhelm you. The gambling movies give you a chance to be a tad closer to the blinding world of casinos.

Each movie gives you a prospect to feel various shades of emotions – anger, heartbreak, joy, greed, excitement, pain, and so much more!

Over the 19th and 20th centuries, as casino games became part of popular culture, Hollywood cleverly started capturing its essence in the movies. From smoky bar casinos of The Cincinnati Kid (1965) to the posh, glamorous Las Vegas casinos of Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Hollywood brilliantly showcased gambling games through thrilling, action-packed stories in its movies.

You can even explore various casino games like poker, roulette, blackjack, etc., through them. If you want to know some poker rules, watch Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) explain them in ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ If you fancy observing a series of spins to discover predictable patterns on a roulette table, watch Casablanca(1942) or California Split(1974).

If it’s the blackjack you want to master, watch 21 (2008). It has a marvellous performance by Kevin Spacey showcasing the skills to win millions of dollars at blackjack.

Apart from knowledge about casino games, watch these movies for their luxurious Las Vegas backdrops in road-trip gambling movies like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), Mississippi Grind (2015), or The Hangover (2009). Some top gambling movies of all time can even give you a glimpse of gambling destinations in Europe, American Old West, Monaco, New York, and Macau.

If you want a hint of true-life in casinos, watch Casino (1995) or Molly’s Game (2017). They are the cream of the biographical gambling movies in Hollywood. If you are a sucker for thrill and action, don’t miss to watch Croupier (1998) or Casino Royale (2006).

Are you already Googling to find top gambling movies of all times?

Well, what did you get? Just a page full of movie options – Isn’t it?

Don’t be a nutter and follow through with all the options. The study by NewCasinoSites did a smashing job of analysing the ratings and got you a list of top gambling movies of all times. They screened all top gambling movies and made a list out of them.

Further, they analysed the ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the ratings, they did their calculations to filter out top gambling movies of all times. Now, you don’t need to waste your time shortlisting them. Just get some nosh and drinks to enjoy binge-watching them with friends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...